Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Gokulam Kerala will go up against NEROCA FC in their next game of the I-League 2023-24 on Sunday (November 5). The EMS Stadium will host the game at 7:00 pm IST.

Gokulam Kerala shared the spoils with Inter Kashi in their opening game. They conceded a late goal in the injury time to stay content with only one point.

On the other hand, NEROCA FC lost their opening game to Sreenidi Deccan 0-4 in a one-sided affair. NEROCA FC failed to put up a fight against Sreenidi Deccan and will be looking to do better in this game.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala will be eager to notch up their first win of the season after failing in the previous fixture.

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC Match Details

Date & Time: November 5, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC Head-to-Head

It has been a very even contest between the two sides so far in their 11 meetings. The two sides have won four matches each, while three games have ended up as a draw.

Matches Played: 11

Gokulam Kerala Win: 4

NEROCA Win: 4

Draw: 3

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala

Devansh Dabas, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Muhammed Saheef, Noufal PN, Edu Bedia, Abhijit Kurungodan, Sreekuttan VS, Alex Sanchez, and Nili

NEROCA FC

Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Peter Hartley, Bijoy Varghese, Sumeet Passi, J Lamela Garrido, J Perez del Pino, VS Phijam, Edmund Lalrindika, Gyamar Nikum, and Mario Barco

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC Prediction

Gokulam Kerala played a very exciting brand of football in their previous game. Despite conceding a late goal, they were brilliant throughout.

At the same time, NEROCA FC looked out of sorts in their previous game. They will have to massively uplift their game to trouble Gokulam Kerala.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala are expected to win this game.

Gokulam Kerala vs NEROCA FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel