Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Gokulam Kerala will take on Rajasthan FC in their next game of the I-League 2023-24 on Thursday (November 9) at the EMS Stadium.

Gokulam Kerala had heartbreak in their opening game as they had to share the spoils 2-2 after conceding a late equalizer against Inter Kashi. However, they came back in style to annihilate NEROCA 4-1 in their next fixture.

The Malabarians will look to continue their goalscoring spree against Rajasthan FC as well to register back-to-back wins.

On the other hand, Rajasthan FC have had a terrible start to their season after losing both of their first two matches. They lost their opening game to Real Kashmir 0-2 which was followed by a 3-4 defeat to Delhi FC in their second game.

Rajasthan FC will have to improve massively if they want to take back anything from an in-form Gokulam Kerala side.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC Match Details

Date & Time: November 9, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have met four times so far and Gokulam Kerala have won three of those meetings, while one game ended as a draw. Rajasthan FC are yet to win a game against Gokulam Kerala.

Matches Played: 4

Gokulam Kerala Win: 3

Rajasthan FC Win: 0

Draw: 1

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC Probable XI

Gokulam Kerala

Devansh Dabas, Muhammed Saheef, Aminou Bouba, Nidhin Krishna, Salam Ranjan Singh, Noufal P.N, Edu Bedia, Nili, Rishad PP, Alex Sanchez, and Shijin Thadhayouse.

Rajasthan FC

Sachin Jha, Suraj Jeet Singh Negi, Jefferson Oliveira, Amritpal Singh, Hardik Bhatt, Dario Junior, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Yash Tripathi, Ragav Gupta, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, and Richard Gadze.

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC Prediction

Gokulam Kerala will carry the psychological advantage as they are undefeated against Rajasthan FC. They are also in fine form and will push hard for consecutive wins.

At the same time, Rajasthan FC have struggled in defence so far and they might find it tough to contain the Malabarians.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala are expected to win this match

Gokulam Kerala vs Rajasthan FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel