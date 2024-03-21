Guide to opposition: All you need to know about India's opponents Afghanistan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After a rather timid display and an early exit in the Asian Cup 2023 group stage, the Indian men’s football team are now back in action for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Afghanistan on Friday, March 22.

India started their campaign with a victory against Kuwait on the road, with Manvir Singh scoring the winning goal. However, they faced a resounding 3-0 defeat against Qatar in Odisha in the following game.

Nonetheless, the Blue Tigers have a huge opportunity to advance to the third round of the qualifiers. Consequently, the upcoming doubleheader against their rivals will be crucial if they aim to secure a top-two finish in the group.

The first game against Afghanistan, ranked 158th in the FIFA rankings, will take place in Saudi Arabia at the Prince Sultan Abdul Aziz Stadium, situated 2470 meters above sea level. The second game is scheduled for March 26 in Guwahati.

Igor Stimac’s men are expected to be favorites, given the strength of their squad. However, the Lions of Khorasan present a formidable challenge despite several key members of their first team reportedly boycotting the qualifiers.

Both teams are familiar with each other and certainly have a long history in the sport. With that said, let’s take a look at Afghanistan’s team, their key players, recent form, and their head-to-head record ahead of the clash.

Afghanistan - Recent form

Afghanistan appointed Ashley Westwood as the head coach following the Lions of Khorasan’s victory over Mongolia in the first round of the qualifiers. Since then, he has managed two games resulting in losses: first, an 8-1 defeat to Qatar, followed by a 4-0 defeat to Kuwait.

It’s important to note that they were without several key players due to a boycott of the national team stemming from allegations of corruption.

During Westwood’s first game, Qatar opened the scoring in the 11th minute and were expected to beat Afghanistan comfortably. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the Lions fought back to level the proceedings just two minutes after conceding the goal, thanks to Amredin Sharifi. Although Qatar went on to score seven more goals, that initial goal certainly lifted the spirits in a depleted camp.

Apart from their victories over Mongolia in October 2023, the Afghans managed a draw against Bangladesh, while suffering defeats against Iran, the Philippines, and the Kyrgyz Republic. Their last victory dates back to 2021 (aside Mongolia) against Indonesia in a friendly, and they have only won twice in their last 13 games.

Afghanistan - Style of play and key players

The significant advantage for Afghanistan lies in their head coach, Westwood, who will know what to expect from India, as he played a huge part in the country, winning the I-League title with Bengaluru FC in 2014 and 2016.

However, considering the gap in the quality of available players, there isn’t much that Westwood can do other than adopt a defensive approach, maintain a solid shape, invite pressure, and aim to hit India on the counter-attack. India have faced difficulties in creating opportunities in recent matches and the absence of Sahal Abdul Samad will add to their challenges.

There are players within Afghanistan’s squad who are capable of posing problems to India, with Balal Arezou being one of them. The 35-year-old ranks as the country’s second-all-time top scorer and has the experience at the highest level. While Arezou previously played for Churchill Brothers in 2013, he currently plies his trade for the Norwegian lower division club IF Trauma, where he has scored 27 goals in 46 games.

Zohim Islam Amiri, a familiar figure in India, will also play a crucial role for Westwood. The 36-year-old defender has previously represented clubs such as Dempo SC, Chennai City FC, and Real Kashmir FC, and is currently playing for the Canadian club AS Blainville. With 67 appearances for his country, Amiri will be a key presence at the back.

Brisbane Roar’s Rahmat Akbari will be tasked with anchoring the midfield, while skipper Mustafa Azadzoy’s performance will be vital if the Lions are to create scoring opportunities for striker Arezou.

Afghanistan’s head-to-head record against India

India and Afghanistan have faced each other eleven times in the past, with the Blue Tigers dominating the fixture, securing seven wins. Additionally, there have been three draws, while the Lions of Khorasan claimed a 2-0 victory during the 2013 SAFF Championship.

Their initial encounter dates back to the semi-finals of the 1951 Asian Games, where India comfortably won 3-0, subsequently clinching the gold medal by defeating Iran in the finals. In more recent years, India and Afghanistan were grouped together during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, resulting in both matches ending in a 1-1 draw.

The most recent encounter was in 2022 during the Asian Cup qualifiers, where Igor Stimac’s team secured a memorable 2-1 victory. Sunil Chhetri broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick in the 86th minute. Although Afghanistan managed to equalize through Zubayr Amiri, Sahal Abdul Samad snatched victory for India with a crucial goal in the dying moments.