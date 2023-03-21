After a five-month hiatus, the Indian national team are back in action for the upcoming international break. The country is set to host a Tri-Nation Tournament with Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic set to compete alongside India.

First up, the Blue Tigers will face Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday, March 22. Myanmar are ranked 159th in the FIFA rankings, 53 places below India. As a result, the hosts will arrive in this tie as favorites.

The stage is certainly set for the two teams and the excitement is palpable, considering India’s need to pick up positive momentum ahead of the all-important AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held next year.

On that note, let’s take a comprehensive look at Myanmar’s style of play, the team’s recent results, and the key players who could pose problems for the Blue Tigers.

Myanmar's playing style

German coach Michael Feichtenbeiner was named Myanmar’s manager ahead of the Tri-Nation Tournament. Feichtenbeiner boasts over 30 years of experience and has managed several clubs during that time. He last coached for Selangor FC in Malaysia before Myanmar acquired his services.

India’s head coach Igor Stimac was quizzed about their opponents’ playing style in a press conference, where he revealed that Myanmar prefers to sit in a medium or low-block and aim to hit their opponents on the break.

Speaking to the AIFF Media team, he said:

"Myanmar are the lower-ranked one but they have changed their approach to the game in the last few years."

"They try to play middle-press football, which could be challenging because if you don't break them down in the first 45 minutes, it gets more and more difficult. It's all about patience, quick passing and going into the final third with quality against such teams," Stimac added.

Myanmar are entering a new era and it will be interesting to see how Feichtenbeiner sets up his side against India.

Myanmar’s form guide

The Asian Lions have struggled for results in recent outings, as they have lost nine out of their 11 games. They played five games during the FIFA World Cup international break, where they lost four and drew once.

A 6-0 defeat to rivals Thailand in early December was followed by narrow defeats to Malaysia and Singapore. A frustrating draw against Laos and a 3-0 loss to Vietnam was certainly the final straw for former manager Antoine Hey as they were eliminated from the AFF Championship.

Despite poor results, Myanmar have played some attractive counter-attacking football and new head coach Feichtenbeiner will hope to improve their performances.

Myanmar’s key players

Midfielder Kyaw Min Oo has been an important figure for the Asian Lions. A playmaker by trade, Kyaw joined PDRM FC in Malaysia’s top flight during the January transfer window. He started all five games in the AFF Championship and will look to get the better of India’s midfield.

Another player who has caught the attention is forward Aung Thu, who plays for the Thai club Lamphun Warriors. Aung Thu is known for his pace, trickery, and decisive ability in the final third.

With Myanmar conceding 15 goals in their last five games, India’s creative players will look to exploit the gaps at the back. The Tri-Nation tournament will provide an option for Igor Stimac to rotate his side and provide opportunities for youngsters to shine on the big stage.

