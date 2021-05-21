"I had to take the decision within a fraction of a second" - Bala Devi on long-range goal for Rangers' women's team in SWPL

Indian women's team footballer Bala Devi recently scored a long-range goal for Rangers FC against Spartans FC in the Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL). Seeing the goalkeeper out of position, Bala unleashed a scorching strike from 30 yards. Despite her scrambling attempts, the opposition goalkeeper was helpless as the ball bulged into the back of the net.

The goal helped Rangers clinch a 5-0 victory over the Spartans and took them to the second spot in the SWPL points table. Courtesy of her long-range goal, Bala has been nominated by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for their AFC International Player of the Week award.

⚽️ ABAIR TADHAL!! ⚽️



What a goal from Bala Devi just before the full-time whistle! ⚽️



FT@spartansfcwomen 0⃣@RangersWFC 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/jDR5nqLtlE — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) May 16, 2021

Speaking at a virtual media interaction facilitated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Bala recounted how she had to make the goal decision in a split second:

"I had to take the decision within a fraction of a second. I thought about giving the ball forward, but then I took a shot and scored a goal. I felt very happy. Very rarely does it happen that our team scores a goal like that."

ALSO READ: Bala Devi's Rangers move will inspire next generation of footballers: Ashalata Devi

I am not thinking much about the future: Bala Devi

Bala Devi's contract with Rangers W.F.C ends at the end of the season

Bala has scored two goals in nine appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Women's Premier League since signing an 18-month long contract in January 2020. But right now she is focused on gaining more experience and isn't thinking about contract renewal.

"We will speak about contract renewal after June 6th. Every player wants to continue her journey. We will talk about it later. I am not thinking much about the future. My focus is only on the coming games," Bala said.

With the style of play at Rangers being a lot different from what Bala Devi used to play in India, she had difficulties understanding instructions at the beginning. Bala went on to add that she has overcome this in subsequent practice sessions.

"In the beginning, there were some problems in communication. But, I got used to it with the practice sessions. I have also received feedback that my control is good and I am good in one vs one situation," Bala concluded.

Then & Now

Always great to score for my National Team @IndianFootball 🇮🇳

Fantastic feeling to do the same for my second home @RangersWFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/hGFjRL1XZ5 — Bala Devi (@BalaDevi_10) May 20, 2021

Rangers are currently in the second spot on the points table with 42 points from 17 matches. With just four matches remaining, fans will be counting on Bala Devi to take the team to their first-ever SWPL title.

What's your take on Bala Devi's long-range goal? Share your thoughts in the comments section.