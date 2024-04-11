The second edition of the Road To Old Trafford was conducted in multiple phases across India to discover the country’s best five-a-side football team, with over 100 teams from various regions participating. The tournament is organized by leading tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres and supported by English footballing giants Manchester United

In its inaugural year, the tournament took place in four cities: Delhi NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The second edition expanded its scope, starting with preliminary rounds in six cities: Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai. Winners from each city then advanced to the national finale, held in Chennai on Sunday, April 7.

Haryana City FC were eventually named the National Champions. In a fiercely contested final, the team from Delhi overcame Gunners FC from Bengaluru at HotFut SPR City in Perambur, Chennai. Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Haryana City FC maintained their composure during the shootout, winning 3-2.

The finals also saw the presence of Mohun Bagan SG and Indian football team midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan, alongside Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap.

Speaking to the media, Remus D’Cruz, Head of Marketing - Sports & Community Engagement at Apollo Tyres Ltd, said:

"At Apollo Tyres, our attempt is to ignite the passion and provide a platform to young Indian footballers to Go The Distance and take their game to the next level through such initiatives. The tournament was held across six or seven cities, and we witnessed a high level of football talent."

"I would like to congratulate Haryana City FC, who emerged as worthy winners. Their display has been superb right throughout the tournament to grab the trophy and the cherished opportunity to play at Old Trafford, which I’m sure will be a great experience for them," he concluded.

Haryana City FC’s journey to Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium

Consequently, Haryana City FC have earned one of the most coveted prizes that any team can aspire to - a chance to play at the revered turf of Old Trafford, where legendary figures of the game have captivated football fans over the years.

The team from Delhi will be embarking on an unparalleled opportunity to travel to Manchester for an all-expenses-paid trip and to compete at the Theater of Dreams. The Grand Finale of the Apollo Tyres Road To Old Trafford, to determine the ‘Global Winner,’ will take place at the iconic stadium on May 31.

In the previous edition of the initiative, Kalina Rangers from Mumbai emerged victorious. They competed against a legends team featuring former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov, treble winners Wes Brown and Andy Cole and Indian footballing heroes Renedy Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Robin Singh, and Tanvie Hans.