Hero Club Playoffs: Player ratings for ATK Mohun Bagan as they edge past Hyderabad FC to clinch AFC Cup 2023-24 berth

ATK Mohun Bagan claimed a spot in the preliminary round of the 2023-24 AFC Cup after defeating Hyderabad FC 3-1 in a dramatic penalty shootout in the Hero Club Playoffs on Wednesday, May 3.

The Mariners held their nerve in the shootout, mirroring their success in the ISL 2022-23 semi-finals after both sides failed to score in regular time and extra time.

Hyderabad dominated the early stages of the game, with Mohammad Yasir and Borja Herrera causing trouble for ATKMB's defense. Despite this, it was the Mariners who took the lead against the run of play as Hugo Boumous set up Dimitri Petratos, who slotted the ball home.

Manolo Marquez's men continued to dominate the midfield battle and equalized just before halftime, with Joel Chianese finishing off a perfectly timed cross from Herrera.

HFC continued to create chances in the second half but failed to convert them into goals, with Reagan Singh and Chianese both coming close.

The game was ultimately decided in a penalty shootout, with Hyderabad missing three of their spot-kicks, while the reigning ISL champions converted three out of four to secure the victory. The Mariners will now advance to the preliminary round of the 2023-24 AFC Cup, while Hyderabad will be left to rue their missed chances.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for ATK Mohun Bagan from their victory in the Hero Club Playoffs:

Player Ratings for ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith (GK) [6.5]

For a major chunk of the first half, Vishal Kaith had very little to do, but he was called into action a couple of times in quick succession later in the half, conceding a goal and one effort striking the post.

In the penalty shootout, the custodian wasn't forced into making many saves as Hyderabad squandered spot-kicks on their own.

Brendan Hamill [7.0]

Given ATK Mohun Bagan's defense was constantly under threat, Brendan Hamill did well to hold his own against the Hyderabad attackers.

Pritam Kotal [6.5]

It wasn't the best night for Pritam Kotal as he was beaten on a couple of occasions throughout the match.

Subhasish Bose [8.0]

The veteran full-back was undoubtedly the best ATK Mohun Bagan defender as he chipped in with ample of crucial tackles and some valuable interceptions.

Ashique Kuruniyan [6.0]

Despite his relentless work rate throughout the night, Ashique Kuruniyan couldn't create anything substantial going forward. He also made ATKMB vulnerable on the break as he continued to give away possession on multiple occasions.

Carl McHugh [6.5]

The Irish international was relentless throughout the night, slotting into multiple positions and mopping up potential threats for Mohun Bagan defense.

Glan Martins [5.5]

It was an underwhelming night for Glan Martins as he continued to lose possession in the middle of the park and displayed some defensive lapses.

Lalrinliana Hnamte [6.0]

The young midfielder looked a little shaky throughout his stay on the pitch and couldn't make his impact felt in the middle of the park. He was caught out of position in the build-up to Hyderabad's strike.

Hugo Boumous [7.0]

The Spanish maestro looked a bit rattled in the initial exchanges of the game when he got into the referee's book, but he soon displayed his creative brilliance in the 20th minute.

After latching on to a through ball from Manvir, Hugo Boumous whizzed past two HFC defenders before assisting Petratos for the opening goal. However, throughout the rest of the night, he lacked the cutting edge to carve open the Hyderabad backline.

Manvir Singh [6.5]

The Indian winger played a crucial role in the build-up to the opening goal of the match when he held the ball under pressure from two opposition defenders before playing Boumous through.

Dimitri Petratos [6.5]

The Australian marksman tucked home the opening goal of the night but was a shadow of his former self throughout the rest of the night.

SUBSTITUTES

Federico Gallego [6.0]

Gallego lacked the tenacity and creativity that we have come to expect from him over the years.

Slavko Damjanovic [6.5]

Slavko Damjanovic put in a solid defensive performance for ATK Mohun Bagan, managing to withstand the continuous attacking threat posed by the Nizams throughout the game.

Liston Colaco [5.5]

Although the explosive winger got into exciting areas after coming on, his decision-making skills cost him and Mohun Bagan on multiple occasions. Most noticeably, Colaco got through on the HFC goal in the second half of extra time, however, he managed to squander the opportunity with a wayward effort.

Kiyan Nassiri [6.0]

The youngster was unable to make any significant contributions during the regulation time but converted his spot-kick with great panache.

