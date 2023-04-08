HFC vs AFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI for Today’s Hero Super Cup Match – April 9th, 2023

ISL semi-finalists Hyderabad FC (HFC) will face I-League side Aizawl FC (AFC) in their opening encounter of the Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

The two teams make up Group B alongside Odisha FC and East Bengal FC. Both will be hoping to start their campaigns with a win, with just one team advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Aizawl FC beat TRAU FC in the qualifier earlier this week to reach the main group stage. The team had a pretty decent I-League campaign where they finished seventh among the 12 teams but will need to be on top of their game if they are to come strong against a formidable Hyderabad side.

Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, have named a full squad and will look to make a mark in their first-ever appearance in the Hero Super Cup. The team has firepower in its ranks and will look to get its hands on the cup after narrowly missing out on defending its title in the ISL earlier this season.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Aizawl FC, Group B (HFC vs AFC)

Date & Time: Sunday, April 9; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

HFC vs AFC squads to choose from

Hyderabad Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Anuj Kumar, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Reagan Singh, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Mohammed Rafi

Midfielders: Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rabeeh

Attackers: Aaren D’Silva, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Javi Siverio

Aizawl FC

Final squad details awaited

HFC vs AFC predicted starting XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Aizawl FC

Hritpuia, Buanga, Akito, Lalchhawnkima, Btea, Emmanuela, Eisuke, Lalramsanga, Mafela, David, Ivan

HFC vs AFC Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Akash Mishra, Akito Saito, Emmanuel Makinde, Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Ramsanga, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Ivan, Joel Chianese

Captain: Halicharan Narzary | Vice-Captain: Ivan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Lalmalsawma, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Konsham, Sahil Tavora, Lalchhawnkima, Eisuke Mohri, David, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Borja Herrera

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche | Vice-Captain: Joel Chianese

Poll : 0 votes