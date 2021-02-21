HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 22nd, 2021

The new week kicks off in the ISL 2020-21 season with a thrilling clash as Hyderabad FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan. Hyderabad FC will continue their push for an ISL playoff spot when they face the Mariners at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

Hyderabad FC are on the verge of making it into the ISL playoffs for the first time and are currently placed at the fourth position in the ISL standings. The Nizams have garnered a tally of 27 points from eighteen matches and a win will take them closer to qualification.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have already secured their qualification for the ISL playoffs but have a more important goal ahead. They can clinch the League Winners Shield with a win over Hyderabad FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan have 39 points from eighteen matches while their closest challengers Mumbai City FC have 34 points from eighteen matches. The Mariners can only reach a total of 40 points if they win the rest of their matches.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

#3 David Williams

David Williams is a solid second-striker option alongside Roy Krishna for the Mariner (Courtesy - ISL)

Australian attacker David Williams has been making his presence felt in the ATK Mohun Bagan alongside Roy Krishna. He operates on the wings and provides much-needed support to the central attacker.

Williams scored in their recent Kolkata Derby win over SC East Bengal and will back himself to continue to add to his goals tally. He is a valuable fantasy asset with his potential for goals as well as assists in the frontline.

Advertisement

#2 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana can prove to be a tough opponent to handle for the ATKMB defence (Courtesy - ISL)

Hyderabad FC's talismanic striker Aridane Santana has lead the charge from the front, helping his side stay in contention of the ISL playoffs. With his daunting presence in and around the box, Santana has scored nine goals so far.

Santana will have his work cut out for him when he faces the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Pritam Kotal. The Spaniard will aim to bring out his A-game against the Mariners and push his side closer to ISL playoffs qualification.

#1 Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is currently the highest-scoring player in the entire league (Courtesy - ISL)

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan FC's Roy Krishna has consistently been their best player on the pitch in the ISL 2020-21 campaign. He leads the scoring charts of the ISL with a tally of 14 goals from eighteen matches.

In addition to his prolific goalscoring form, Krishna has also helped his teammates with four assists so far. He possesses lethal movement, foxing the defenders ahead of him, and is a threat from setpiece situations as well.

With his stellar scoring touch and ATKMB's quest for the top spot almost complete, Krishna will be backed to deliver with more goals for his side. He is our top choice for picking as the Captain or Vice-Captain of your Dream11 squad.