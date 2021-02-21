HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 22nd, 2021

Action from Matchday 21 continues in the ISL 2020-21 season as Hyderabad FC clash with ATK Mohun Bagan. The meeting between the two sides in the top half of the table will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are placed fourth in the ISL standings and can get one step closer to the ISL playoffs. They have 27 points from eighteen matches and are close on the heels of FC Goa, who are one spot above them. A win for the Nizams will help them stay ahead of NorthEast United FC, who are level on points and one spot below.

ATK Mohun Bagan are the current leaders of the ISL with 34 points from eighteen matches. They can clinch the League Winners Shield with a win over the Hyderabad FC side.

There isn't much to separate these two sides on the pitch but ATK Mohun Bagan will have a slight advantage considering their recent form. They have won five matches in a row coming into the Hyderabad FC clash.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Next up: #HFCATKMB



We take a look back at the last time we met #HyderabadFC where the spoils were shared at 1-1 as Manvir Singh netted for the #Mariners!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/XsRkRYJW4S — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 21, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana (c)

ATK Mohun Bagan

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri (c), Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Marcelinho, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: February 22, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Aridane Santana, Roy Krishna

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Roy Krishna

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna