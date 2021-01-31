HFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Hyderabad FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Hyderabad FC are fifth in the ISL standings and need three points to move up into the top-four. Chennaiyin FC occupy the 6th place and have been an inconsistent team throughout the season.

Here are the top 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC:

#3 Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese has added dynamism and pace to the Hyderabad FC midfield. (Image: ISL)

Joel Chianese has added pace and diversity to Hyderabad FC's attacking gameplay after returning from injury. The Australian, who is naturally a winger-cum-forward, has also been used as an attacking midfielder.

Chianese has played 7 ISL games so far and has scored twice, with an assist to his name. He can drop down to the midfield, stay up front, and move to the right-wing, thus stretching the opposition defense.

#2 Esmael Goncalves

Esmael Goncalves needs to score regularly for Chennaiyin FC. (Image: ISL)

Esmael Goncalves has played 10 ISL matches for Chennaiyin FC. He has managed to score 4 goals and has an assist to his name. Goncalves was out of action for a few matches this ISL season due to lack of match fitness.

The Bissau-Guinean has bolstered the Chennaiyin FC midfield. The former champions have fluffed a lot of their scoring opportunities and will need Goncalves to find the net.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the leading goal-scorer for Hyderabad FC. (Image: ISL)

Hyderabad FC's Aridane Santana has a frightening presence upfront for any opposition defense. The Spaniard is a typical goal poacher and has fantastic finishing abilities. He has scored 7 goals and made an assist for Hyderabad FC in just 13 ISL matches. Santana is also the leading goal-scorer for his side.

He has a sturdy physique which helps him to muscle past his markers inside the opposition box while dribbling on the field. Santana can also challenge for the aerial balls from set-pieces, and cross from the wings.

Santana's positioning awareness allows wingers like Liston Colaco and Halicharan Narzary to enter the box and destabilise the opposition defense.