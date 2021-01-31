HFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 31st, 2021

The Sunday double header action in the 2020-21 ISL kicks off with an all-South Indian tie as Hyderabad FC face off against Chennaiyin FC.

The clash between the two ISL playoffs hopefuls will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are placed fourth with 19 points after fourteen matches.

They come into the match after a stunning comeback from 0-2 down against Bengaluru FC to rescue a point.

Aridane Santana and Francisco Sandaza scored in the final five minutes of the match to earn the draw for the Nizams.

Chennaiyin FC are two spots below them in the sixth position with sixteen points from the same number of matches as Hyderabad FC.

They have only won once in their last five matches and come into this clash after a draw against ISL league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Both the sides will be in high spirits after their spirited performances in their recent ISL fixtures and will aim to add one to their win column on Sunday.

Squads to Choose From

Hyderabad FC

Sankar Roy, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana (C)

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: January 31, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Stadium, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

HFC vs CFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Vishal Kaith (GK), Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Halicharan Narzary, Memo Moura, Lalliazuala Chhangte, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Esmael Goncalves

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Lalliazuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Aridane Santana, Esmael Goncalves

Captain - Esmael Goncalves, Vice-Captain - Halicharan Narzary