HFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL). The final ISL clash of 2020 will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC come into this encounter on the back of a couple of losses against Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC. They are placed in the eighth spot on the ISL standings, with nine points from seven matches.

FC Goa have won two and lost two of their last four matches. The Gaurs occupy the sixth position on the ISL points table, with a tally of 11 points from eight matches.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the HFC vs FCG match of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza is a creative playmaker in the FC Goa midfield (Courtesy - FC Goa Twitter)

Spanish midfielder Jorge Ortiz Mendoza has been a key cog in the FC Goa midfield in this ISL season. His critical passes and ability to create chances from the middle of the park have been crucial for the team.

Ortiz averages almost 43 passes per game and has a passing accuracy of 59.47% in his debut ISL season so far. Along with Edu Bedia, he has been instrumental in controlling the tempo of the game. Ortiz has two goals to his name and is always a threat from set-pieces.

#2 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the target man in the Hyderabad FC attack (Courtesy - ISL)

The Nizams were one of the steadiest performers in the ISL over the first five matches of ISL 2020-21. Aridane Santana is their leading scorer, with four goals in the six matches that he featured in.

With his strong physical presence in and around the box, Santana is a tough nut to handle for any defence in the ISL. His eye for the goal makes him a steady choice for the role of captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Igor Angulo

Igor Angulo has been the go-to man for FC Goa in the attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Spanish striker Igor Angulo has made his presence felt in his debut ISL season in no time. In eight matches, Angulo has scored eight goals and leads the scoring charts in the league.

The overseas signing is proving quickly as a worthy replacement for the all-time ISL top-scorer Ferran 'Coro' Corominas. He is lethal with his movement around the box and pounces on the chances created by the midfielders.