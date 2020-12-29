HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 30th, 2020

Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will set their sights on a top-four finish in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings as they lock horns in the final league game of 2020, on Wednesday, at the Tilak Maidan.

Hyderabad FC started on a positive note in the current season of the ISL by remaining unbeaten in their first five games. They won twice and drew thrice, and looked set to contest for the top-four spot, despite several injury concerns. However, Manuel Roca's side is now in a slump and has lost its last two fixtures to Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC to be placed 8th in the standings.

FC Goa have had a bumpy ride so far in the current ISL season. Juan Ferrando's men have won thrice, lost twice, and drawn thrice in their 8 games so far. The Gaurs eked out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their most recent fixture and are placed 6th in the ISL standings.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar

The boys are leaving no stones unturned ahead of Wednesday's clash against Hyderabad FC. 💪🏻#RiseAgain #HFCFCG pic.twitter.com/UFcN9wSv9V — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 28, 2020

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana (C), Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Odei Onaindia, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai.

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Igor Angulo.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa

Date: December 30, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

HFC vs FCG Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa.

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Mohammed Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Joao Victor, Igor Angulo, Aridane Santana

Captain - Igor Angulo Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Mohammed Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Jorge Ortiz, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Igor Angulo, Aridane Santana

Captain - Igor Angulo Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana