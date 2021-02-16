HFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for Tuesday's ISL 2020-21 match

Matchday 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) brings a crucial clash between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The clash between the two teams will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC occupy fifth spot in the ISL standings with 24 points from 17 matches. Their opponents Kerala Blasters FC are in 10th position from the same number of matches. They are virtually out of the ISL playoff race but can play spoilsport in the Nizam's quest to make it.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

#3 Jordan Murray

Jordan Murray is a key part of the Kerala Blasters' attack (Courtesy - ISL)

Australian forward Jordan Murray has slowly but steadily made his mark for the Blasters in his debut ISL campaign. After being sparingly used in the initial matches by Kibu Vicuna, Murray made the most of chances as the campaign progressed.

Along with Gary Hooper, he formed a solid partnership for the Kerala Blasters FC attacking unit. Despite a dry run in the first half, Murray scored six goals and even grabbed an assist for the Yellow Army.

He has a knack of scoring crucial goals and could be the X-factor the Blasters need for a positive end to their ISL 2020-21 campaign.

#2 Gary Hooper

Gary Hooper has scored twice in the last two ISL matches for Kerala Blasters FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Englishman Gary Hooper came into the Kerala Blasters FC ranks with loads of experience in England, Scotland, and Australia. He had a timid start to the season as he struggled to get goals under his belt.

Lately though, Hooper has found a new lease of life, having scored twice in their last three ISL clashes. This is despite Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters FC continuing to struggle in the league.

Hooper has the ability to score from a distance as demonstrated by his wonder strike against ATK Mohun Bagan. With his current form, Kerala Blasters FC's frontman has huge upside as a fantasy football asset for Dream11.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana is the top scoring player for the Hyderabad FC side (Courtesy - ISL)

Hyderabad FC's Aridane Santana is one of the most competent strikers in the entire ISL thanks to his goalscoring ability. Since moving from Odisha FC to the Nizams, he has continued his fine form in the league.

The Spaniard is the top-scorer for Hyderabad FC with seven goals in 15 matches. His form in the attack has been a key factor in the team's continued quest for the ISL playoffs this season.

Santana's uncanny ability to be present in the right position at the right time has helped him stack up his ISL goals tally. He is our top choice for your Dream11 Captain or Vice-Captain for the match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC.