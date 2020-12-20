Hyderabad FC are all set to lock horns with table-toppers Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan, in the first match of the doubleheader Sunday, at the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in five matches. The Nizams sit sixth in the league table with nine points. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC are atop the ISL table with 13 points from six matches.

The Nizams will be without Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre, owing to injuries. Hugo Boumous will be doubtful for the Mumbai City FC side. The latter will also be without Mandar Rao Dessai as the player had left the bubble earlier due to personal reasons.

Jamshedpur FC ended Mumbai City FC's four-match winning streak with a 1-1 draw. Hyderabad FC come into this game on the back of a win against SC East Bengal.

The Islanders have scored nine goals from six matches, while Hyderabad FC have scored six. Three of Hyderabad FC's goals came in their last game against SC East Bengal.

The two teams have faced each other twice in the ISL. While Mumbai City won one, the other ended in a draw.

These are the players you should consider for the role of captain or vice-captain while making your Dream11 team for this match.

#3 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana has been in good touch for Hyderabad FC (ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC striker Aridane Santana has scored four out of their six goals in the competition so far. He is going to be a key player for today's game and that makes him the ideal choice for the role of captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Adam le Fondre

Adam le Fondre is among the favorites for the Golden Boot (ISL Media)

Adam le Fondre is indeed among the best signings this season and has scored four goals from six games for Mumbai City FC. The player is among the strongest contenders for the Golden Boot and is expected to net many more goals. With the kind of form he is in, Le Fondre will look to get himself on the scoresheet in the HFC vs MCFC match.

#1 Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh has been a great presence in the midfield for Mumbai City FC (ISL Media)

Ahmed Jahouh is a player with great technical ability and has been a key player in the midfield for Mumbai City FC. The player has made 39 tackles this ISL season — the second-most in the league.

It gives a picture of Jahoud's involvement in every game. The Moroccan midfielder is also third in terms of passes made. Jahoud is likely to play an active part in the HCFC vs MFC game as well.