The penultimate fixture of Matchday 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) sees Hyderabad FC taking on Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama.

Hyderabad FC find themselves placed at the sixth position on the ISL 2020-21 table with nine points. The Nizams have registered two wins and drawn three games thus far in the league. In their last match, the Adil Khan led-side registered a 3-2 victory against SC East Bengal, with the help of a brace by Aridane Santana.

The club is yet to face a defeat in the ongoing edition of the ISL. All eyes will be on their star striker Aridane Santana to help them extend their unbeaten run in the seventh edition of the ISL.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are also enjoying a fine run this season, with four victories in six matches. The Mumbai-based franchise was the strongest team on paper ahead of the season. The Islanders have proved themselves and are now at the top of the points table.

In their previous outing, Mumbai City FC were trailing Jamshedpur FC after conceding a goal. But the side never gave up hope and bounced back with a goal from Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who helped his side level the score 1-1. Thus, the two teams had to split the points.

It will be an intriguing clash when the two sides meet for the first time in this year's ISL.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana (C)

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Hernan, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: 20th December 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

HFC vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Aridane Santana and Adam le Fondre.

Captain: Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain: Hugo Boumous

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subrata Paul, Mehtab Singh, Ashish Rai, Joao Victor, Akash Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Ahmed Jahouh, Halicharan Nazary, Rowllin Borges, Aridane Santana, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Rowllin Borges, Vice-Captain: Halicharan Nazary