HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 16th, 2021

An exciting clash is on the cards in the ISL as Hyderabad FC takes on fellow South Indian side Kerala Blasters FC. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are in the running for an ISL playoff spot, having garnered a total of 24 points from 17 matches. They are level on points with FC Goa (who occupy the fourth position), but are one spot below them due to their inferior goal difference.

Kerala Blasters FC are in 10th position in the ISL standings and are virtually out of playoff contention. They have a tally of 16 points from the same number of matches as their opponents Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC will be the clear favorites heading into the clash having been unbeaten in their last five ISL matches.

Squads to Choose From

Hyderabad FC

Sankar Roy, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Readying our artillery for #HFCKBFC 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/1hX8Jc6Qwl — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 15, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

Kerala Blasters FC

Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meitei, Sandeep Singh, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande Lopez, Rahul KP, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper (c)

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs. Kerala Blasters FC

Date: February 16, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

HFC vs KBFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Joao Victor, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Jordan Murray

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Joao Victor, Juande Lopez, Vicente Gomez, Joel Chianese, Gary Hooper, Aridane Santana

Captain - Gary Hooper, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana