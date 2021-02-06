HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 7th, 2021

The double-header Sunday action in the ISL wraps up with Hyderabad FC taking on NorthEast United FC. The clash between the two ISL playoffs hopefuls will unfold at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are presently in the fourth spot on the ISL standings. The Nizams have a three-way tie with FC Goa and NorthEast United FC with each club having 22 points. The Highlanders are one spot behind, in the fifth place, courtesy of the Nizams' superior goal difference.

Both the sides come into this encounter on the back of five-match unbeaten runs. Hyderabad FC have drawn four and won one out of their last five games. NorthEast United FC have won three and drawn two, and will be confident coming into this clash.

Squads to Choose From

Hyderabad FC

Sankar Roy, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Advertisement

5th vs 4th clash to go 3rd! 👊



The Highlanders will take on the Nizams in a crucial match in the playoffs race tomorrow night at the Tilak Maidan! 🔴⚪️#HFCNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/IgVkNFc8fC — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 6, 2021

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Mashoor Shareef, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL Match No. 86

Date: February 7, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mashoor Shareef, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Federico Gallego

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Ashish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Benjamin Lambot, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Aridane Santana

Captain - Deshorn Brown, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana