HFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2021 match

Hyderabad FC return to the Tilak Maidan on Tuesday to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). A win for Hyderabad FC will cement their place in the top-four.

The Nizams have played like a solid cohesive unit so far in the season. Manuel Marquez has shown his tactical abilities and turned Hyderabad FC into a complete side.

Odisha FC seemed to have found some form after a below-par start to the season. But they couldn't sustain it and a top-four place looks bleak for them at the moment.

Here are the top 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC:

#3 Joel Chianese

Joel Chianese (in yellow) has added depth to the midfield of Hyderabad FC. (Image: ISL)

Joel Chianese has fit perfectly into the Manuel Marquez system after he returned from an injury. The Australian winger-cum-striker has been used in multiple roles behind striker Aridane Santana.

He has scored two goals and assisted one already in his 5 ISL appearances. Chianese likes to drop down to the right-wing and create pockets behind the opposition defense. His agility and vision have allowed Hyderabad FC to play with an offensive mindset in the recent few fixtures.

#2 Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio is the top scorer for Odisha FC in the current season. (Image: ISL)

Diego Mauricio has been a lone wolf for Odisha FC in the current ISL season. He is the highest scorer of his side, with 6 goals from 11 ISL matches.

Mauricio has often had the responsibility of scoring as well as retrieving the ball in the midfield. The Brazilian likes to cut in from the right side, create space for himself, and go for the goal. Mauricio will be the target-man for Odisha FC's midfield to feed the ball to against Hyderabad FC.

#1 Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana has been excellent in front of the goal so far for Hyderabad FC. (Image: ISL)

Aridane Santana has continued his scoring rate into the current ISL season. Unlike Diego Mauricio, Santana likes to stay up front, waiting for the balls to arrive. Santana is a fantastic finisher and has been scoring regularly so far.

He has scored 6 goals and has an assist to his name after 10 ISL matches. Santana's physique also allows him to pose as an ideal candidate to attack the corners and set-pieces in the opposition box.