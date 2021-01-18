HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 19th, 2021

The penultimate encounter of Matchday 13 of ISL will see a clash between two sides in contrasting positions in the overall standings. Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in a midweek ISL match at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Hyderabad FC are fourth on the ISL table with a tally of 16 points from eleven matches. They come into this clash on the back of a well-earned goalless draw with league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Odisha FC are the lowest-placed team in the ISL standings with only 6 points after eleven rounds of fixtures. They were defeated by Chennaiyin FC in their previous match and are in desperate need of wins.

Considering the recent form of the two sides, Hyderabad FC have a clear advantage going into the clash at the Fatorda Stadium.

Squads to Choose from

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL Match No. 64

Date: January 19, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

HFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL encounter between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Steven Taylor, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Diego Mauricio, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

Captain - Aridane Santana, Vice-Captain - Diego Mauricio

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Subrata Paul (GK), Odei Onaindia, Jacob Tratt, Akash Mishra, Shubham Sarangi, Cole Alexander, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Diego Mauricio, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana

Captain - Joel Chianese, Vice-Captain - Aridane Santana