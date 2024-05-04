With a hungry Mohun Bagan SG outfit gazing down their throat, Mumbai City FC will take the field in the ISL 2023-24 final under overbearing expectations and pressure weighing down on their shoulders. But the Islanders are a capable side in their own right, which they have highlighted throughout their league campaign and over the two legs against FC Goa in the semis.

They, however, have been handicapped to an extent with an untimely injury to left-back Akash Mishra and a suspension to their midfield metronome Yoell van Nieff. While head coach Petr Kratky remained largely unfazed by their absence during the pre-match press conference, he will be forced to make adjustments.

The absence of these two crucial starters has thrown Mumbai's set lineup into a mixer and opened a door for multiple permutations and combinations. With Yoell unavailable, the Islanders have an extra overseas slot open in their lineup, but neither of the available options can play the role designated for the Dutchman. So let's look at a few possible options for Kratky and Mumbai.

#1 Apuia plays as the solo Number 6 with Jayesh Rane and Alberto Noguera as his midfield partners

Before we discuss the slight possible changes across the different combinations, few players will keep their spot in the lineup regardless. Phurba Lachenpa will guard the net, and Tiri will slot into one of the center-back spots. The frontline will most definitely comprise Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

If Kratky does decide to play Apuia as a direct replacement for Yoell van Nieff, Alberto Noguera can slot into the midfield in a more creative role, with Jayesh Rane partnering him as the second Number 8. That would imply Thaer Krouma being played as a center-back and Rahul Bheke starting as the left-back.

Whether MCFC decide to play Valpuia or Mehtab Singh in the left-back position might be a discussion to be had. While Mehtab is a stout defender, the youngster is more comfortable on the ball.

#2 Thaer Krouma plays in the defensive midfield role with Mehtab Singh in the center-back position

The Syrian center-back has in the past played as a defensive midfielder and could be forced to reprise the role on Saturday. If Krouma does sort into the middle of the park, he will, in all certainty, be paired alongside Alberto Noguera and Apuia. In comparison to the previous option a Krouma-Apuia midfield provides a better defensive guard, however, it might affect the creativity.

Meanwhile, with Krouma moving up the pitch, Mehtab will be forced to slot into the center-back spot, which he has been pretty used to. Valpuia will be an obvious choice for the left-back position then.

While both options have their merits, it's about the approach that Kratky will take into the fixture. In the final, however, most coaches might prefer a bit of solidity over attacking flair.