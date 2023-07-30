How FC Goa are expected to shape up for the 2023-24 season 

FC Goa have certainly experienced a few disappointing seasons. Despite their reputation for a unique and attractive style of play, the Gaurs have struggled in converting it into results over the last two years.

In an effort to turn things around, they appointed former player Carlos Pena as their head coach last season. Despite showing glimpses of promise, the performances remained inconsistent, leading to another finish outside the playoff spots.

But now, a breath of change is sweeping through the shores of Goa. While other teams have chosen experience over youth, FC Goa have always focused on acquiring and developing young talents, which has proven successful in the past.

However, their approach in the transfer market seems to have transformed. Director of Football, Ravi Puskar, has chosen to bring in experienced players and has even secured the services of an ISL-winning coach, Manolo Marquez.

With a number of new signings and a complete squad rebuild, the Gaurs are now expected to challenge the front-runners once again.

While it may take time for the new signings to settle, it will be interesting to see how Manolo Marquez approaches the season and sets his team.

On that note, let’s delve into how the new look FC Goa side will shape up for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

FC Goa: Incomings and outgoings (so far)

A massive rebuild was on the cards when Marquez took over the role of head coach and the club has certainly delivered. After a disappointing end to the 2023 Super Cup campaign, the Gaurs wasted no time and made some crucial signings to strengthen their squad.

Notably, Bengaluru FC and star Indian national team defender Sandesh Jhingan joined the club to bolster their backline. This acquisition reflects FC Goa's new strategy in the transfer market, as they opted for an experienced player in Jhingan to replace 22-year-old Anwar Ali, who moved to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The team also reinforced their ranks by signing Udanta Singh, and youngster Boris Singh from Jamshedpur FC, enhancing their options in the wide areas.

In terms of midfield, the club addressed their needs with the signings of Raynier Fernandes and Indian international Rowllin Borges from Mumbai City FC.

The club's domestic signings certainly improve the depth, but it is their overseas incomings that will undoubtedly elevate them to compete with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan.

Marquez successfully convinced his former player Odei Onaindia to make the move to Goa. The Spanish defender brings a wealth of experience, forming what could be the league's most formidable center-back partnership alongside Jhingan.

Furthermore, they added two midfielders, Paulo Retre, and Odisha FC player Victor Rodriguez, to their ranks. However, their most significant midfield signing is yet to be confirmed, with reports strongly indicating that Carl McHugh is on the verge of joining the club.

In the attacking department, FC Goa acquired the services of 36-year-old Carlos Martinez. He will provide a crucial focal point for the team's forward line.

Amidst the influx of new talent, several players have bid farewell to the club. Top scorer Iker Guarrotxena departed after just one season, while Edu Bedia, the club's longest-serving player, also said his goodbyes after six successful seasons.

Additionally, winger Redeem Tlang moved on to NorthEast United FC, while the futures of Alvaro Vazquez and Fares Arnaout remain uncertain, with their departures widely expected.

How could FC Goa set up tactically?

Manolo Marquez favors a 4-2-3-1 system on paper. However, what sets him apart is how he uses his players and defines their roles within the team.

One notable aspect is how Marquez utilizes his full-backs. Under the Spanish coach, Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary were known for their energy and overlapping runs, adding to Hyderabad FC's attacking prowess. Despite not having similar types of full-backs at FC Goa, Marquez's ability to adapt will lead him to explore different solutions.

Saviour Gama, who only started three games last season, may emerge as his preferred left-back due to his strong left foot and potential in the attacking third. While facing competition from Sanson Pereira, Gama will hope to impress Marquez during the Durand Cup, should he be given the opportunity.

In midfield, Carl McHugh and Borges are likely to form a partnership, given Marquez's preference for box-to-box players in that position. Both players possess experience and know-how in the ISL. Raynier Fernandes, Rodriguez, and Paulo Retre stand as capable backups, providing depth to the team.

Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, and Udanta Singh will be certain starters behind Carlos Martinez, who will look to settle quickly and make an immediate impact.

FC Goa's potential lineup on paper

When it comes to attacking patterns, Marquez has gained recognition for his frequent use of third-man combinations, particularly in the wide areas. This combination often results in the full-back being released into acres of space to deliver crosses into the box.

While he employed this approach on both flanks during his time at Hyderabad FC, he may lean towards using it consistently on the left side, considering the player profiles.

Noah's ability to draw opposition players towards him creates space for the left-back (Gama) to execute overlapping runs. In such scenarios, FC Goa may utilize McHugh to play the pass to Gama making the third-man run. Given McHugh being a left-footer, it will also be effective in terms of passing angles.

Simultaneously, Martinez, Udanta Singh, and Brandon could make runs into the box to attack the deliveries from wide areas. The team will also have a solid rest defense, with one full-back staying deeper, while Rowllin covers the midfield.

FC Goa's potential use of third-man combinations on the left side.

Marquez may have a different role for Brandon Fernandes, potentially allowing him to roam towards the left side to link up with McHugh and Noah, further overloading that flank where the team's strongest attackers operate.

Should Marquez desire for full-backs to attack from both sides, McHugh and Borges are likely to cover the vacant spaces, while Brandon will operate as the third man connecting the winger and the full-back.

Brandon Fernandes will operate between the lines and provide a link between the defense and the attack.

Given that this is a new project with several new signings, it is challenging to predict Marquez's exact lineup. Nevertheless, based on his successful tenure at Hyderabad FC, it is reasonable to expect that he will elevate the club's standards and help improve the performances of the players.

As FC Goa enter a new era, they aim to achieve consistency in their performances. While they aspire to compete with the top two teams, their realistic goal, considering the club's rebuild, will be to finish in the top four.