How Himangshu Jangra adds value to the system of East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine?

The heritage club of Bengal, East Bengal FC, has roped in Himangshu Jangra for the upcoming ISL season. He has signed a loan deal with the club for the duration of the upcoming season, and is coming from Delhi's top division outfit Delhi FC.

Himangshu is an excellent addition to the squad of torch-bearers. The club recruited him upon the recommendation of coach Stephen Constantine. The coach may use him as a super-sub during the game.

East Bengal FC is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football history. They have won the NFL (later rebranded as I-League) three times and the Federation Cup eight times.

They were only the second club in India to reach the semi-final stage of the AFC Cup and the only club in India to win an international trophy (ASEAN Cup 2003). East Bengal is also famous for providing a platform to young talented Indian players who later became stars for the national team.

The list of such players includes illustrious names like Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chettri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Pal, and many others.

However, for the last few seasons, East Bengal have not had a very fruitful time. They finished at the ninth and 11th positions in the last two seasons. So, this season, they are trying to build a formidable squad to challenge for the trophy and live up to their reputation.

Himangshu Jangra was an important member of Indian U-20 team in SAFF Championship

Himangshu Jangra started his football career with Minerva Punjab FC. After spending two years there, he made a move to Mohammedan FC. He played only a single match for them, in the I-League qualifiers.

In 2020, he was roped in by Techtro Swades United. However, Jangra soon moved on to join Delhi FC. He played 10 matches for that club, scoring just one goal. He then joined the Indian Arrows for the 2021-22 season. His brilliant performances there captured the eyeballs of the football scouts of ISL clubs.

Himangshu Jangra has also represented the Indian national team across different age groups. He has played for the U-15, U-16, and U-20 national teams. He was instrumental in the Indian U-20 team's success in the SAFF Championship.

Himangshu Jangra perfectly fits in the 3-5-2 system of Stephen Constantine

Himangshu Jangra plays mainly as a withdrawal forward or left winger. Stephen Constantine mostly uses a 3-5-2 system. Here, he can play both as a left wingback and as a striker.

Last season, Jangra scored a goal in three matches for the Indian Arrows. His operating area is just outside the penalty area. His inside cuts from the left side of the field make him a threat to the opposition defense.

The new recruit of East Bengal can be introduced after half-time to disband the opposition defense with his speed. He also possesses good dribbling skills which will make it easier for VP Suhair and Eliandro to penetrate the opposition defense.

Apart from that, Jangra can also play as an attacking midfielder and can act as a pivot between the defense and the forward line.

However, the main problem is that Himangshu Jangra has a very poor passing ability. He gives the ball away too cheaply in the final third. He will have to work a lot on his passing skills.

The former Delhi FC player also has problems with his positioning skills and has to improve his finishing. Overall, he is a good signing for East Bengal. His versatility will be an asset to Stephen Constantine.

