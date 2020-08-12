How India international Robin Singh is preparing for upcoming season amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit India massively, officially infecting over 2.3 million people and resulting in the death of 46000 people as of writing this. Keeping in mind the safety of its citizens, the government has banned all sports activities in the country including football.

The ISL is reported to begin on November 2020, however, no official announcement has been made. The lockdown in the country has enforced various restrictions on football training affecting everyone who plays the game. Robin Singh is no exception. Singh has played for many major clubs in India including East Bengal and ATK and has been capped 30 times by the national team.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu on a Facebook live session, Robin Singh explained how he is training in Goa.

"The training at home has been small gym setup where I make sure that I work on my agility and other stuff from the strengthening point of view. And, as Goa is now slowly and slowly opening, I have the opportunity to go and train on the pitch by myself and every other thing that I can think of."

Running on the beach is helping Robin Singh

Goa is known for its beaches and Robin Singh agrees that the best strengthening regimen for the legs is achieved through running on the beaches.

"Absolutely. There isn't much strengthening one can do for his legs apart from running on the beach. We had to maintain a lot more distance. I tried playing foot volley for a while in Goa. Running on the beaches is something I had to do to not only adapt with the environment but also to be safe as well.

"In the last 13 years, I have been on the pitch because of my commitment to football. Now being at home, I want to be on the pitch again as soon as possible. But for now, beaches are lovely and it is raining."

"There is a certain charm and joy of running on the rain. It so calming with the wind and the waves. You can hear the sound of the waves crashing. I can go on and on about this stuff. " added Robin Singh.