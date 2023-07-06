How India's defense stepped up and played a crucial role in their SAFF Championship success

After a nail-biting penalty shootout against Kuwait, India secured their ninth SAFF Championship title in front of a packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The momentous occasion in Indian football was marked by exuberant celebrations, highlighting a significant milestone.

At the forefront of their triumph stood the ever-reliable Sunil Chhetri, who scored five goals in the tournament. Notably, his hat-trick against Pakistan and composed finishes in the semi-final and final penalty shootouts earned the Bengaluru FC striker a well-deserved admiration in his second home.

Chhetri also won the Golden Boot, while being awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament as well. However, India’s journey to success was far from smooth.

They came out on top despite facing a host of difficult tests, including Lebanon and Kuwait, who are known to be physical and aggressive and had the potential to trouble the Indian defense. The Blue Tigers suffered and perhaps that resilience and vigour ignited the supporters and turned a new leaf in Indian football.

As Chhetri took the spotlight, India's defense, led by the seasoned pillars of Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, emerged as the backbone behind the team's triumph.

In difficult moments, these two stalwarts expertly guided the young defenders alongside them, preventing the team from succumbing to pressure as they might have done in the past.

Since the turn of the year, they have conceded a mere two goals in 11 matches. Furthermore, they went on a remarkable streak of eight consecutive games without conceding a goal until the unfortunate own goal by Anwar Ali in stoppage time during the group stage encounter with Kuwait.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's renowned quote – "attack wins you games, defense wins you titles" certainly holds true, and this principle has been evident in India's performance over the past two months.

On that note, let's look at the specific areas where Sandesh Jhingan and Co. have improved that have resulted in a significant reduction in the number of goals conceded by India.

Strong defending in the box, winning duels, and cautious aggression – the recipe for India’s defensive success

India have now evolved into a possession-based side, which has been evident in their game over the past year. This shift has placed greater responsibility on the center-backs to push higher up the field.

As a result, India can maintain a compact defensive shape, while the defenders must be aware of the movements behind and provide cover on the flanks when required.

In this regard, Jhingan and Anwar Ali have certainly stepped up. Not only are they quick across the ground, but they have also displayed the ability to win duels, whether in the air or on the ground.

Moreover, their playing styles complement each other effectively, as take turns to be aggressive and cautious at the right moments.

However, the greatest contribution from these two players lies in their ability in defending their own penalty area. India have displayed remarkable consistency in preventing opponents from creating close-range scoring opportunities.

The visual below shows the Blue Tigers' adeptness in averting danger within their own box, with a mere 18 shots conceded in the penalty area throughout the SAFF Championship. They only conceded one goal against Kuwait in the final.

India's shots conceded map in the SAFF Championship (Image Credits: @totalf0otball - Twitter)

Out of these 19 shots, seven were conceded in the semifinal against Lebanon, a game where Jhingan was absent due to a suspension.

India vs Lebanon shot map (Image credits: @totalf0otball - twitter)

Jhingan and Ali have also displayed great strength in winning the first ball, particularly in aerial duels, with Jhingan boasting an impressive 80 percent success rate across four matches.

Additionally, the 29-year-old played a pivotal role in the finals, registering 12 clearances, significantly more than any other player on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra have shown remarkable energy in effectively covering the flanks, fulfilling defensive duties as well as actively participating in the offensive phase. While their contribution in attack has allowed India to overload the wide areas, the Hyderabad FC stars are also adept in one-versus-one situations when defending.

Despite their duel success rate hovering around 50 percent, it does not reflect the contributions of Poojary and Mishra, who were involved in all three phases of play. When India were forced to defend deep, both players showcased excellent positioning within the box and restricted several crosses as well.

In goal, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh also deserve a mention for their performances, as they consistently made crucial saves when it mattered.

Lastly, a major factor contributing to their success is the communication and organization displayed by the defensive unit.

These collective efforts have transformed India into a formidable team that can depend on its defense even when the attackers are having an off day.

As previously mentioned, the defense has been the cornerstone of their success and will remain so as long as they maintain their performances.

