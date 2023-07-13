How Juan Ferrando can maximize Sahal Abdul Samad's potential at Mohun Bagan Super Giant 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant continue to make significant strides in strengthening their squad, displaying their proactive approach ahead of the 2023-24 season. Their recent acquisition of the likes of Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku has further improved their squad.

Now, they appear to be shifting their attention towards securing the Indian national team’s stars, with Kerala Blasters FC's Sahal Abdul Samad the recent player who is close to completing a move.

Sahal, who came to the limelight in the Santosh Trophy in 2016, sealed a move to his hometown club Kerala Blasters FC the following year. Since then, the 26-year-old has exhibited unwavering loyalty to the club and has made remarkable progress, significantly augmenting his value to the team.

Sahal has also made 30 appearances for the national team and firmly established himself as a valuable asset in Igor Stimac's lineup. Now, an unprecedented transfer to Mohun Bagan beckons, as part of a swap deal involving Pritam Kotal moving in the opposite direction.

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old is set to move for significant money, which undoubtedly raises the bar of expectations for him. But given Sahal’s struggles last season, mainly stemming from being played out of position in multiple games, it will be intriguing to witness how Juan Ferrando utilizes his abilities in the forthcoming season.

On that note, let’s look at the different ways the ISL champions can utilize his attributes under Juan Ferrando’s guidance.

#1 As a left-winger in a 4-2-3-1 system

Sahal as a left-winger in a 4-2-3-1 system

Sahal primarily played on the left side for Kerala Blasters under Ivan Vukomanovic. However, the reason behind his struggles last season was due to the fact that the Serbian tactician deployed him in the wider areas, where his potential was limited.

Being frequently isolated on the left flank, Sahal encountered challenges in taking on opposition players, as he was often doubled up by opponents. Consequently, his influence on the team was reduced, leading Vukomaovic to prioritize the pace of Bryce Miranda over Sahal's creativity and ball retention.

However, Juan Ferrando, who utilizes a similar 4-2-3-1 system, could allow Sahal the freedom to roam into the half-spaces and link up with players such as Thapa, Hugo Boumous, and Jason Cummings.

In order to unlock Sahal's maximum potential, Ferrando could instruct and encourage Subhasish Bose to make overlapping runs, thus enabling Sahal to drift centrally.

#2 As an attacking midfielder in a 4-3-3 system

Sahal in the number 10 role in Mohun Bagan's 4-2-3-1 system

This is a role Sahal excels in as showcased during the recent Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, where he played a vital part in India’s success. Sahal thrives when the ball is at his feet and his ability to wriggle past opponents in central areas and thread key passes are his standout features.

But for Ferrando to utilize Sahal in this role, he may need to consider the possibility of leaving Hugo Boumous out of the starting lineup. Although it would be a sacrifice considering Boumous' exceptional playmaking abilities, this decision presents an opportunity for the Mariners to adopt an attacking approach.

For starters, Ferrando has the option to implement a 4-3-3 formation, where Carl McHugh can provide stability and defensive support. This tactical adjustment would also create space for Anirudh Thapa to operate in more advanced areas.

Sahal, meanwhile, can play on his preferred left side and link up with his Indian teammate Ashique Kuruniyan, thereby building upon their successful partnership displayed on the international stage.

# As an attacking midfielder in a 3-5-2 formation

Sahal in the number 10 role in Mohun Bagan's 3-5-2 system

In the past, Ferrando has employed a defensive-minded back-five system to restrict counter-attacks and enhance his team's defensive solidity.

Nonetheless, this approach often limited the attacking prowess of Mohun Bagan, hindering their ability to create inroads and advance the ball into midfield. However, Sahal's arrival presents a golden opportunity for Ferrando to introduce a possible shift in tactics, injecting much-needed flexibility into the team's playing style.

With a back-three system and a double pivot sitting in front of the defense, Mohun Bagan’s back five remain resolute at the back, while fully utilizing their attacking potential, with Petratos moving centrally alongside Cummings.

This setup also creates a favorable scenario for Sahal, as he can thrive in the space between the lines and seamlessly shift between the left and right sides based on the position of the ball.

This role suits Sahal's skills impeccably, given his exceptional close control and adeptness in evading challenges.

