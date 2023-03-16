The semi-final tie between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC was certainly a nerve-wracking affair. As Mariners skipper Pritam Kotal placed the ball in the spot to take the deciding spot-kick, the entire weight of Salt Lake fell on him. He could hear the jeers, but more importantly, he could witness thousands with hands on the back of their heads.

In the stillness of the moment, Pritam was unfazed despite the heavy burden on his shoulders. The pressure was on, but the defender seized the occasion. The Salt Lake stadium erupted in a deafening roar as the ball sailed past a helpless Gurmeet Singh and into the back of the net.

Of course, the added narrative was present. Hyderabad FC overcame the Mariners at the same stage just a year back, which ultimately added fuel to the fire. ATK Mohun Bagan, after two years of faltering right at the end, has an opportunity to right the wrong when they meet Bengaluru FC in the finals of the 2022-23 Indian Super League.

But looking back at the season, things certainly haven’t been smooth for the Mariners. Juan Ferrando arrived midway through the last campaign and imprinted an attacking setup, with his side scoring the third-most goals in the league.

After an unfortunate slip in the semi-finals, expectations rose the following year as promising signs were witnessed. However, this time around, his methods have been questioned in relation to the identity of the Mohun Bagan faithful.

Only the bottom two sides have scored fewer than the Mariners, while the two-legged 0-0 semifinals were also a source of frustration among the supporters. They have lacked the dominance and attacking intent that Mohun Bagan fans have been treated to in their rich and successful past.

But let’s talk about the results. Sir Alex Ferguson was once famously quoted saying, “attack wins you games, defense wins you titles.” Mohun Bagan and Ferrando appear to have followed his words closely, and their resilient defense has given them a new lease on life.

It is fair to say that Ferrando has evolved and his team has adapted to his evolution as well. Grinding out results has been a hallmark of successful sides and Mohun Bagan is no different in this regard. Despite skepticism and scrutiny, the Spanish tactician stuck to his beliefs and led the side to the final stages of the competition

Evolution and resilience – ATK Mohun Bagan’s trademark

From a tactical point of view, Ferrando had to adapt as injuries piled up midway through the season. Influential midfielder Joni Kauko and marquee signing Florentin Pogba were out for the season, while the likes of Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, and Hugo Boumous had to spend time on the sidelines.

Despite those injuries, Mohun Bagan reacted well and kept their presence in the top four. But their season witnessed a twist when a trip to Guwahati to face bottom-placed NorthEast United at the end of December ended in a disappointing defeat.

Additionally, Indian forwards - Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Ashique Kuruniyan - who were key figures last season, struggled to get going in front of goal. There was also an over-reliance on Dimitri Petratos to score and assist, which did not bode well for the club, particularly during the crucial stages of the season.

At the time, questions rallied in Kolkata, but Ferrando, as mentioned above, evolved, adapted, and found ways to hurdle past the problems. Combined with adding fresh faces to the January market, ATK Mohun Bagan looked like a side who were hard to beat; and that was exactly their roadmap to their eventual success.

Since the shocking result at Guwahati, the Mariners have only conceded six goals in twelve games and kept four cleansheets in their last four games. For a manager who has been lauded for his attacking approach, the recent months have been one for his stern focus on defense.

The two-legged grueling tie against Hyderabad FC certainly stressed their ability to weather the storm time and again. Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, and Pritam Kotal all played their part in their side’s progression to the grand finale.

Mohun Bagan’s unshakeable resolve at the back is something to behold, and their resolute ability to stand tall amidst the chaos is a reminder of Ferrando’s envisioned evolution. Perhaps Pritam Kotal stepping up and smashing the winning goal in the semi-final tie was meant to be poetic.

Ferrando’s ability to adapt to different situations thrown at him has guided the club to another ISL final. But this time, they can rely on their defense to give it their all and throw their bodies on the line, as they have done throughout the season.

But it won't be easy. Bengaluru FC is another side who are known for its grit and determination at the back. Nonetheless, ATK Mohun Bagan will bank on their experience to finally seize their opportunity in the grandest of stages.

