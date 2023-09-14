How Kerala Blasters FC are expected to shape up for the 2023-24 season

Kerala Blasters FC appear to have a solid identity since Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic took over, yet their lofty aspirations have often remained unfulfilled.

After a heart-wrenching defeat during the 2021-22 season’s final, it seemed that the only direction was upwards. However, they struggled to reach those heights during Vukomanovic's tenure last season.

Their campaign unfolded in a rollercoaster fashion, as they experienced a surge in form mid-season only to stumble towards the end, a somewhat familiar narrative from their past, albeit with an added layer of controversy.

Vukomanovic's infamous walk-out incident in the playoff game against Bengaluru FC has undoubtedly become part of ISL folklore and had a significant impact on the club as a whole.

Nonetheless, those chapters are now closed, and the team will look to embark on a fresh journey, infusing a positive outlook into what was otherwise a challenging pre-season.

While they have bid farewell to some valuable assets, Kerala Blasters have made substantial improvements to their squad, particularly in the closing days of the transfer market.

It now feels as though the Blasters possess a squad capable of competing with the best. With this in mind, let's explore how they intend to shape up for the 2023-24 season.

Kerala Blasters FC: Incomings and outgoings

Kerala Blasters witnessed some changes in their defensive lineup, with three departures, including the loss of their first-choice goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill. The talented Sachin Suresh, a product of the club’s academy, is expected to step into Gill's shoes, while the Blasters have also brought in Lara Sharma from Bengaluru FC as a backup option.

Furthermore, they bid farewell to two experienced stalwarts and captains, Harmanjot Khabra and Jessel Carneiro, along with Victor Mongil, who filled in for the injured Marko Leskovic last season.

To bolster their defense, the Blasters have made significant additions, including roping in last season's ISL-winning captain Pritam Kotal and Greek defender Milos Drincic, who will step in for Mongil. They have also secured the services of full-backs Prabir Das and Aibanbha Dohling, both renowned for their experience and defensive versatility.

In midfield, the Blasters lost one of their own – Sahal Abdul Samad, who departed the club after six years. The likes of Ivan Kaliuzhnyi and Apostolos Giannou also left after just one season with the club. Furthermore, youngster Ayush Adhikari made a move to their rivals – Chennaiyin FC.

Although these departures weren't directly replaced, the Blasters will rely on their emerging talents, including Mohammed Aimen, Bryce Miranda, and Nihal Sudeesh, to step up. The club also bolstered their midfield depth by signing Punjab FC midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma for the defensive midfield position.

In attack, Kerala Blasters have retained Dimitrios Diamantakos, who had a stellar debut season in India. They have also signed the highly rated Ishan Pandita on a free transfer from Jamshedpur FC, which will add significant quality to their attack.

In terms of foreign arrivals, the Blasters signed Jaushua Soritio, but the Australian is set to be sidelined for the majority of the season, which put a dent into their plans.

However, the club acted swiftly to secure the services of 22-year-old Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah and signed Japanese winger Daisuke Sakai, known for his versatility to operate across the frontline and on either flank.

How could Kerala Blasters FC set up tactically?

Vukomanovic’s teams are very fluid in possession, which is what makes Kerala Blasters an exhilarating team to watch.

Adrian Luna’s goal against Jamshedpur FC last season was a prime example of their movement, coordination, and technical ability in tight spaces.

While those elements were present during the 2021-22 season, they faded away last season, as the Blasters became somewhat predictable.

This decline in performance might have been influenced by the departures of two key forwards, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez, as well as their defensive struggles, which forced the Serbian tactician to prioritize shoring up their defense.

Over the past two years, Kerala Blasters have alternated between a 4-2-2-2 and a 4-2-3-1 formation, a trend that may continue given the new signings. Nonetheless, their success hinges on the profiling of players to maximize their potential.

Last season, Luna bore a significant burden of progressing the ball, creating chances, and scoring goals, which took a toll on him. To address this issue, the Blasters have added Peprah and Pandita, both of whom are quality poachers and are expected to bolster the team's goal-scoring capabilities.

As for Luna, he is expected to be given the freedom to roam around the pitch, something that was largely successful in their run into the finals two seasons back.

On paper, Kerala Blasters are expected to line up in Vukomanovic's favored 4-2-2-2 formation, with Peprah and Diamantakos leading the attack.

They may also rotate, with Sakai potentially replacing Peprah while Pandita partners with Diamantakos. The squad certainly boasts ample depth to experiment with different players and systems.

Kerala Blasters expected lineup for the 2023-24 season

In terms of tactics, we can, at times, expect left-back Dohling to invert alongside the two holding midfielders, which provides the Blasters a solid rest defense.

Luna will most certainly position himself centrally to receive the ball between the lines, while Peprah, who excels on the left side, could drift wider or stay central when needed, which brings the fluidity that Vukomanovic prefers.

On the right side, Prabir Das is expected to advance higher up the pitch and create overloads on the flanks alongside Rahul KP. As for goals, Diamantokas will be expected to provide the focal point for the team, while Peprah and Rahul KP will hope to add to the team’s tally.

Kerala Blasters now possess a solid and experienced backline in Kotal, Leskovic, Dohling, and Das, all well-versed in defending their box. This represents a stark contrast to the previous season when they struggled to defend against counter-attacks and committed numerous defensive errors that cost them valuable points.

Kerala Blasters expected shape in possession

The Blasters can also resort to a more positional approach, as Sakai’s versatility brings a whole new dimension to the side.

The Japanese winger can provide width on the left flank, allowing Dohling to make underlapping runs from an inverted position. This approach appears more balanced on paper and could be utilized as the season progresses.

Kerala Blasters expected shape in possession when Sakai starts

While there are uncertainties regarding how the new signings will settle into the team, this squad is arguably more balanced than last season's.

It raises the question of whether Vukomanovic can adapt his tactics to suit his players, rather than the other way around. If he manages to do so, Kerala Blasters could emerge as a formidable contender in the ISL.

In terms of expectations, given the club's stature and fanbase, winning the league is always the ultimate goal. However, considering the circumstances and the addition of several new players, a top-four finish is likely the primary ambition for the upcoming season.