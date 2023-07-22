How Mohun Bagan Super Giant are expected to shape up for the 2023-24 season 

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been extremely proactive in the transfer market, leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

But before delving into the prospects for the upcoming campaign, it's crucial to acknowledge their remarkable achievements last year, where they clinched the ISL title despite facing challenges mid-way through the season.

Although having a formidable squad, they had to overcome significant injury setbacks, which at one point made it difficult for Juan Ferrando to even name a full bench.

So, in that regard, Mohun Bagan’s triumph is certainly one of those tales that warranted praise as they battled through tough periods and ultimately won the coveted prize.

However, the expectations now soar sky-high, a point where teams can potentially crumble under pressure. Notably, in addition to an already star-studded squad, Mohun Bagan have acquired the services of two-time ISL-winning coach Antonio Habas as their technical director.

With a high-caliber squad and a strong support staff, they emerge as favorites to defend their crown and win the ISL Shield this time. As anticipation builds, it becomes imperative to explore Mohun Bagan's tactical set-up and player roles for the forthcoming season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant incomings and outgoings (so far)

Mohun Bagan have been making waves in the transfer market, and their latest acquisitions have been a major talking point.

First up is center-back Anwar Ali, who made a switch from FC Goa to Mohun Bagan. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of India's most promising young talents and perfectly has the traits of a modern defender.

Chennaiyin FC’s skipper Anirudh Thapa was their second acquisition, with the 25-year-old midfielder coming in for a hefty fee. Their third addition, Sahal Abdul Samad, had long been anticipated as he bid farewell to his six-year association with Kerala Blasters to don the iconic Maroon and Green jersey.

While Mohun Bagan were defensively solid last season, they struggled in front of the goal, with only the bottom three teams scoring fewer goals than the Mariners.

To address this, the club has made two significant signings in the forward areas. The first is Jason Cummings, last season’s top scorer in the A-League, whose impressive track record comes with lofty expectations following his standout performances.

The second addition is Albanian striker Armando Sadiku, who notably represented the Albania national team, leaving a mark by scoring their first goal for the country in the 2016 Euro.

As Mohun Bagan bolstered their attacking options with several new signings, they also had to bid farewell to three quality defenders ahead of the 2023-24 season.

After just half a season, Slavko Damjanovic departed to join Bengaluru FC. Spanish defender Tiri, who had been a vital part of the team in recent years, made a move to rivals Mumbai City FC, while club captain Pritam Kotal became a part of a swap deal with Kerala Blasters FC, involving Sahal.

Additionally, Puitea's time at the club was short-lived, as he moved to Odisha FC. The futures of Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, and Liston Colaco also hang in the balance as the arrival of several players in their positions raises doubts about their roles in the team.

How could Mohun Bagan SG set up tactically?

Despite hosts of signings, Juan Ferrando may stick with his favored 4-2-3-1 system for the upcoming season. The additions of Sahal, Thapa, and Cummings will inject some much-needed flexibility into the team, something that was lacking last year.

Nonetheless, the Spanish tactician will face tough choices in choosing the starting lineup due to squad depth. Ideally, he would prefer Sahal to take up an attacking midfield role, possibly resulting in Boumous making way for the Indian international.

In the 4-2-3-1 setup, Petraros' versatility proves valuable, as he can operate on either flank or in the number 10 role, while Carl McHugh or Glan Martins will partner with Anirudh Thapa in midfield. The backline is set to remain unchanged, except for the addition of Ali.

Mohun Bagan SG's potential formation on paper

In terms of approach in possession, Ferrando has shown a preference for deploying a back-three with two midfield pivots in front, providing a strong foundation for the defenders to cover spaces and restrict counter-attacks. Bose may be instructed to hold back, while Asish Rai will take the responsibility of pushing forward, enabling Petratos to drift inward.

Their attacking pattern usually involves creating overloads on one side while isolating the other. Typically, they overload on the right side, leaving Ashique Kuruniyan in one-versus-one situations on the left flank.

The fluidity of the players also becomes crucial here. Sahal will have the freedom to roam in midfield, often positioning himself towards the ball side, while Petratos could join Cummings upfront, with Asish maintaining the width. Occasionally, Thapa might venture forward to add numbers in attack against teams that defend deeper.

Mohun Bagan's positional fluidity in attack could be an important part of how the team operates

Having lacked this aspect in the previous season, their acquisition of exceptional attacking outlets ensures the team will not be predictable in their chance creation methods.

Understanding the intricate movements among the forwards, especially for players like Thapa, Sahal, Petratos, and Cummings (and Boumous if he starts), will play a pivotal role in Mohun Bagan's success. This was something Ferrando’s side excelled in last season, and he will need his attackers to understand each other’s strengths quickly.

With the ideal blend of talent and flexibility at his disposal, Mohun Bagan possess a formidable combination that will prove challenging for opponents to stop.

If everything aligns as intended, it should come as no shock to see the Mariners successfully defending their crown and potentially going all the way in the AFC Cup as well.