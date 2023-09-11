How Odisha FC are expected to shape up for the 2023-24 season

Odisha FC are on the back of a hugely successful and historic season. The Juggernauts finished sixth in the ISL, earning them a spot in the ISL knockout stages for the first time in their history.

However, their journey on the grand stage took a stumble when they faced eventual champions Mohun Bagan SG, who defeated them 2-0 in the playoff match.

Nonetheless, their most impressive achievement arrived towards the end of the season when they defied expectations by clinching the Hero Super Cup.

Following the departure of head coach Josep Gombau after the ISL, Clifford Miranda took the reins for the Super Cup, with minimal expectations. But Odisha FC played some eye-catching football and ultimately secured their first-ever trophy in the club's history.

This victory not only paved the way for a spot in the AFC Cup but also enabled substantial investments in the squad. The club took a significant step forward by bringing in two-time ISL-winning head coach Sergio Lobera.

Despite a few notable departures, Odisha FC have bolstered both the depth and the quality of the players during the summer transfer window. With heightened expectations in tow, let’s delve into how the Juggernauts will shape up for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Odisha FC: Incomings and outgoings

Odisha FC have had significant player departures, prompting the management to sign several players in the summer transfer window.

Starting with the defensive unit, Australian defender Osama Malik left the club after just one season in India. The Juggernauts acted swiftly in the transfer market by securing the services of experienced defender Mourtada Fall from Mumbai City FC, who is set to play under Lobera once again.

In the full-back positions, Odisha FC have welcomed three new additions, including former Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala, as well as Jamshedpur FC right-back Laldinliana Renthlei. Additionally, they made a move for Amey Ranawade, who previously played under Lobera at Mumbai City FC.

The midfield witnessed a complete overhaul, with the departures of Saul Crespo, Victor Rodriguez, and Raynier Fernandes. The Juggernauts made marquee signings in this area, notably securing the services of Ahmed Jahouh, who, like Fall, reunites with Lobera.

The Spanish coach also has the familiar presence of Lenny Rodrigues, who joined on a free transfer. Furthermore, OFC have enhanced their midfield depth by acquiring Puitea from Mohun Bagan SG.

Upfront, the club retained the 2022-23 ISL Golden Boot winner, Diego Mauricio, and made a significant signing of Roy Krishna as a replacement for the departing Pedro Martin.

On the flanks, Odisha FC bid farewell to Nandhakumar Sekar, who had a standout season with the club but welcomed another former Mumbai City player Cy Goddard, who also previously worked under Lobera.

Additionally, Pungte Lapung and Aphaoba Singh are a couple of youngsters from the Odisha FC reserve team to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

How could Odisha FC set up tactically?

Under former coach Josep Gombau, Odisha FC had a history of playing possession-oriented football. As a result, the transition to Sergio Lobera's playing style might be quicker than expected, especially considering that several players in the squad are already familiar with his approach.

Lobera, a product of FC Barcelona has utilized a 4-2-3-1 system on paper. He places a strong emphasis on building from the back using short passes and has certainly revolutionized Indian football through his tactical acumen and his ability to develop players.

One of the reasons his teams appear technically superior and dominate possession is because of the short distances between players.

Apart from the obvious player quality, Lobera’s FC Goa and Mumbai City FC also used to commit more players deeper to draw their opponents out before taking advantage of of the space created upfront.

Considering the players at his disposal, it wouldn't be surprising if Lobera starts with a 4-4-2 system on paper. The addition of Mourtada Fall is expected to bolster the defensive line, while young Indian defender Narender Gahlot could have a breakthrough season.

In midfield, Ahmed Jahouh and Puitea are anticipated to form the double pivot, despite Odisha FC having several midfield options. There is, however, uncertainty over who will start on the flanks considering the options at disposal, suggesting that there will be frequent rotations there.

The most exciting part lies in the forward line, where Odisha FC fans eagerly await the strike partnership of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio, provided Lobera decides to pair them together.

Odisha FC's potential starting lineup

In terms of tactics, Lobera has typically employed a 3-1 build-up structure at the back, with one central midfielder dropping into the defensive line to create a back three.

Jahouh is expected to fulfill this role, as he did for Lobera's Mumbai City FC. This structure will give Odisha FC numerical superiority in the first line, as most ISL teams use a 4-4-2 shape out of possession.

The second phase of play is likely to involve several player rotations. One of these could be the winger dropping deeper to disorient his marker, allowing the full-back to make runs into the vacated space.

Furthermore, the two forwards, known for their ability to exploit the channels, could mean that Odisha FC may adopt a more direct approach this season. This unpredictability in attacking patterns will make the Juggernauts a formidable team, especially when they have momentum.

Odisha FC expected set-up in possession

Given Odisha FC's midfield depth, Lobera might also consider replacing one of the wingers with a midfielder to facilitate deeper build-ups and disrupt the opponents before targeting the wide areas for Krishna and Mauricio to exploit.

In this scenario, Rodrigues could start in midfield, with Puitea on the flanks. In possession, Puitea could drop deeper alongside Rodrigues, enabling Odisha FC to execute short passes at the back and create one-on-one scenarios for their strikers.

Puitea could start on the flanks for Odisha FC

Like any new project, it will take some time for Lobera and his coaching staff to fully implement their playing style. Moreover, while the Krishna-Mauricio partnership appears promising on paper, it will be interesting to see how Lobera utilizes their talents and whether he can extract their best performances.

Nevertheless, expectations are high among the Juggernauts, as the club now have a strong foundation. They are undoubtedly considered one of the favorites to challenge the likes of Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG at the summit of the league.