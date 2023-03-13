After a pulsating first leg in Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan are set to host Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, March 13, with a spot in the ISL 2022-23 final up for grabs. The winner of this contest will play Bengaluru FC in the summit clash on March 18.

The tie remains all square as the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw. Both sides were understandably cautious and looked to minimize errors, but the second leg could prove to be a more intense affair.

ATK Mohun Bagan gave it their all in Hyderabad and kept the scores level thanks to some crucial last-ditch defending and a couple of fine saves by Vishal Kaith. However, the Mariners’ forwards failed to rise to the occasion.

Hugo Boumous surprisingly struggled to pick out passes, while Dimitri Petratos recorded just one shot on goal. Additionally, the likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh failed to pose any threat to their opponents.

Meanwhile, under the influential leadership of Manolo Marquez, the Nizams were crowned champions last season. They will bank on the experience of performing on the big stage in this huge tie.

After inconsistency crept in towards the end of the season, Hyderabad FC lost momentum. However, they bounced back and largely controlled the first leg of the semifinals. Marquez will be disappointed that his side failed to bury their chances in Hyderabad, but they will hope to get the job done in Kolkata.

Both teams have strong squads and we can expect a nail-biting encounter, similar to Sunday (March 12) night’s game between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23), 2nd leg, Semi-final 2.

Date & Time: Monday, March 13, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 semi-final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7:30 pm IST on Monday, March 13.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Live streaming details

The second leg game between the Mariners and the Nizams can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7:30 pm IST on March 13.

