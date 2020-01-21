Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Football results roundup (21st January)

Football Event - Khelo India Youth Games

The finals of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 U-17 boys football tournament happened in Guwahati today. Hosts Assam collided with Mizoram in the finale while the third-place playoff featured a battle between Odisha and Punjab.

There were no matches in the other categories so, let us have a look at the result roundup of the matches which took place on 21st January in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 football tourney.

Bronze Medal Match - Odisha vs Punjab

The boys from Odisha and Punjab faced off against each other in the bronze medal match of the U-17 football tournament. It seemed like Punjab was going to clinch the bronze medal as they had taken a 2-0 lead by the 48th minute. Captain Lotjem scored the first goal while Harman Preet Singh added one more goal to Punjab's tally.

However, Odisha came from behind to win the contest by a 3-2 scoreline. Saibaram Hansdah opened Odisha's account while Bijay Marendi hit the leveler before netting the winner for his state.

Gold Medal Match - Assam vs Mizoram

Here’s action from the boys U-17 football final at the Khelo India Youth Games between Assam and Mizoram. Mizoram won the gold medal after a 1-0 win with Lalpektluanga scoring the winner.#KheloIndia #KIYG2020 #KheloIndia2020 #ChaloGuwahati@KirenRijiju @DGSAI @sarbanandsonwal pic.twitter.com/ULVfrArGjW — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 21, 2020

Assam could not secure the gold medal as Mizoram's M Lalpektluanga scored the solitary goal of the finale. The teams did not play with aggressive approach in this game. It looked like Assam was under the pressure of playing at home as the boys could not even score a single goal.

With these two games, the U-17 boys' football tournament at Khelo India Youth Games 2020 has culminated. Mizoram took the gold home while Assam had to be satisfied with a silver while Odisha claimed the bronze medal.

The finals of the remaining three categories of the football event will take place tomorrow. Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will end tomorrow as well.

