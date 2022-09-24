Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament: India vs Singapore preview, squad, telecast details, and more

The Indian men's national team will take on Singapore in the Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Vietnam on Saturday, September 24. Riding high on their exploits in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, the Blue Tigers will be raring to build on their momentum.

India will start as the clear favorites as their opponents are ranked a lowly 159 in the FIFA Rankings. But head coach Igor Stimac underlined that Singapore would have a slight advantage owing to their high-pressing style of play. The Croatian hence urged his side to play with confidence to overcome the challenge.

In June, India beat Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong in consecutive AFC Asian Cup Qualifier matches to book their berth in the continental tournament next year.

Meanwhile, this will be India's first clash against Singapore in 10 years, with the Southeast Asian nation having improved in leaps and bounds in recent years.

India vs Singapore: Head to head

The Blue Tigers have faced Vietnam on 26 occasions, with 12 of those matches going in India's favor. Meanwhile, Singapore won 11 of those encounters. Only three matches ended in a draw. Hence, the game is expected to be closely contested.

Matches Played: 26

India wins: 12

Singapore wins: 11

Draws: 3

India vs Singapore: The Blue Tigers squad for the friendlies

Here is the 23-man squad for the friendlies against Vietnam and Singapore:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, and Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, and Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Ishan Pandita.

India vs Singapore: Livestreaming and telecast details

India's match against Singapore will be telecast on Eurosport at 5.30 pm on Saturday, September 24. The encounter will also be livestreamed on Jio TV and the Indian Football Facebook Page.

