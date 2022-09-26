Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament: Vietnam vs India preview, squad, telecast details, and more

After playing out a frustrating draw against Singapore, the Indian men's national team will lock horns against Vietnam in their second match of the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament on Tuesday, September 27.

The hosts will start as slight favorites at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on current form. Vietnam defeated Singapore 4-0 in their last game. While the Blue Tigers were held to a 1-1 draw by the same opponents.

Further, the Golden Star Warriors are also slightly higher in the FIFA rankings at 97, compared to India's 104th. India head coach Igor Stimac was wary of the opposition's quality and stressed to the AIFF media team:

"It will be a very different game against a much stronger opponent, so our approach will also change accordingly. We need to be more focused, especially on vertical football and quick transition. At the same time, we must maintain focus on our defence as well. They pose a real threat from long range shots, and from their crosses."

Before the draw against Singapore, Stimac's men were on a three-game winning streak, defeating Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong back in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers. They'll have to reignite the lost momentum to edge past Vietnam.

Vietnam vs India: Head to head

The Blue Tigers have faced Vietnam on 13 occasions, with eight of those matches going in India's favor. Meanwhile, Vietnam won only three of those encounters. Only two matches ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 13

India wins: 8

Vietnam wins: 3

Draws: 2

Vietnam vs India: The Blue Tigers squad and team news

The Indian squad came off unscathed without any injuries from the game against Singapore. However, after a disappointing performance in the last game, head coach Stimac might be looking to shuffle his pack. Both Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglensana Singh Konsham might get a start ahead of Narender Gahlot.

Here is the 23-man squad for the friendly against Vietnam:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, and Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, and Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh Kumam, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri and Ishan Pandita.

Vietnam vs India: Livestreaming and telecast details

India's match against Vietnam will be telecast on Eurosport at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The encounter will also be livestreamed on Jio TV and the Indian Football Facebook Page.

