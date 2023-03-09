Hyderabad FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player ratings for the Nizmas as first leg of ISL 2022-23 semifinal ends goalless

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg of their ISL 2022-23 semifinal clash at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

The hosts began the game on the front foot, with Vishal Kaith called into action multiple times in the opening half an hour. The Mariners, led by Slavo Damjanovic, however, were resolute at the back and kept the scores level.

The Nizams continued to push forward, but ATK Mohun Bagan had the best chance in the first half. Dimitri Petratos’ stunning delivery from a set-piece situation found Subhasish Bose, who headed the ball across the six-yard box to Pritam Kotal.

However, the visiting skipper missed an open goal in what could be featured among the nominees for the miss of the season.

Despite both teams having clear-cut chances, an enthralling first half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

Juan Ferrando’s side upped the ante in the second half and it was their turn to test Hyderabad FC’s backline. However, the two sides, who have conceded the least goals in the league this season, displayed the reason behind their success.

The game ultimately ended with both teams failing to find the net. However, it sets up an exciting second-leg tie at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, March 13.

Hyderabad FC player ratings

Gurmeet Singh - 8.5/10

Gurmeet did not have much to do in the first half as Hyderabad dominated proceedings. However, he made two excellent saves in the second half, first parrying away Asish Rai’s effort and then denying Manvir Singh from close range.

Nikhil Poojari - 8/10

Poojari had a few nervy moments early in the game but settled quickly. His overlapping runs provided created numerical superiority and allowed the impressive Mohammad Yasir to exploit the space.

He also defended supremely well, making 12 recoveries and winning seven of his 12 ground duels.

Chinglensana Singh - 7.5/10

Sana had a quiet first half as he was not called into action by ATK Mohun Bagan. He, however, did the basics right and made a crucial block to keep the scores level. While the Mariners upped the ante after the break, the centre-back remained calm and put in another composed performance.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

Odei was a solid presence at the back and restricted Petratos, with the Australian recording just one shot in the game. He marshaled his defense extremely well and also put an acrobatic bicycle kick over the crossbar at the other end in another good display.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

Mishra was active going forward and his pace was a huge factor in Hyderabad FC’s attacks. He was caught out at times defensively, with Gurmeet even coming to his rescue with a crucial save in the second half.

Overall, the full-back recorded two tackles, three interceptions, a clearance, six successful duels and a passing accuracy of 78%.

Sahil Tavora - 7/10

Tavora's distribution from the middle of the park was admirable and he kept the game moving for Hyderabad, completing 88% of his passes and both long-ball attempts. He also tracked back and defended the spaces well.

Borja Herrera - 7/10

Herrera dictated play in the first half and also had a couple of decent chances to score from just outside the box. Tavora’s inclusion meant that he was allowed the freedom to push forward and he certainly utilized it, recording two key passes and a shot on target. However, he lacked a consistent cutting edge in the final third.

Mohammad Yasir - 8.5/10

Yasir looked threatening every time he received the ball. His trickery and burst of acceleration were on point in this ISL 2022-23 semifinal clash, with Subhasish Bose struggling to deal with him.

He was also inches away from scoring a goal as his long-range effort hit the post and drifted away. Additionally, the Hyderabad FC forward recorded two successful dribbles, two key passes and five successful ground duels in a splendid performance.

Joel Chianese - 7/10

Chianese almost scored in the 10th minute, but his header was saved expertly by Vishal Kaith. He regularly made late runs into the box but lacked the final touch and was eventually taken off in the 73rd minute.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

Narzary found space on the left flank early in the game. He delivered some dangerous deliveries into the box, one of which was met by Chianese but saved brilliantly by Kaith.

However, after a lively first half, his impact fizzled out in the second period and he was eventually substituted with 17 minutes of regulation time to go.

Javier Siverio - 6.5/10

Siverio’s linkup play, especially with Chianese, posed problems for ATK Mohun Bagan early on in the match. However, he struggled to escape Damjanovic's tight marking for most of the contest and did not receive any chances in front of goal during his time on the pitch.

The Hyderabad forward was eventually replaced around the hour mark by Bart Ogbeche.

Substitutes

Bartholomew Ogbeche [Siverio 60'] - 6/10

Ogbeche added a physical presence up front, but lacked service. His only real chance of the contest was a header from a hopeful cross that went wide of Kaith's post.

Joao Victor [Chianese 73'] - 6/10

Victor replaced Chianese and kept Hyderabad FC ticking in midfield, completing 13 passes. However, he did not create anything of significance in the final moments of the match.

Rohit Danu [Halicharan 73'] - 6.5/10

Danu added energy to the side, completing a dribble and 11 of his 12 passes, while also winning four of his six duels. However, he too could not make any impact in the final third as ATK Mohun Bagan kept him quiet.

Hitesh Sharma [Tavora 86'] - N/A

Hitesh replaced Tavora towards the end of the contest and had little time to make an impact for Hyderabad.

Abdul Rabeeh [Yasir 86] - N/A

Rabeeh joined proceedings late in the game. He didn't get too many touches and wasn't on the same page as Poojary on a couple of occasions.

