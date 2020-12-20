Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings as Islanders extend lead at the top of the table | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC continued their dominance in the ISL 2020-21 with a 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC, in Match No. 34 of the ongoing season, played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Hyderabad FC put on a spirited show, but were outclassed by Mumbai City FC's finishing and overall control of the game.

Here is how the players fared in the encounter.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Subrata Paul - 6/10

Paul will need some work to get back to his best. Usually vocal with the backline, the command that he shows in his position was missing today.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

Akash Mishra was unlucky to not have an assist today, when he sent in a beautiful cross to Mohammad Yasir to equalize for Hyderabad FC. Had that gone in, the result of the match could have been different. Defensively too, he did not do much wrong.

Asish Rai - 7/10

Asish Rai is fast emerging as a defender to reckon with in Indian football. Along with his defensive prowess, he also offers much on the ball going forward. He was unlucky to have ended up on the losing side.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

The leader of the Hyderabad FC defense, Onaindia was once again at the heart of every clearance and defensive situation that Hyderabad FC had to encounter. Had it not been for the missed chances, he could have very well walked away with a point, or even three points today.

Chinglensana Singh - 6/10

In Chinglensana Singh, Onaindia has someone whom he can count on to diffuse the opponents' attacking situations. He was involved in a couple of important clearances today.

Joao Victor - 6/10

Victor did not have his usual composed game today, and instead got into a number of unnecessary spats.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary never has an outright disappointing game. Having said that, his final ball delivery could have been much better today. Being an important player on the left for Hyderabad FC, Narzary needs to pick up his form as the tournament progresses.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10

With every game, Mohammad Yasir impresses more. Had it not been for a header that he missed, he could have very well been a game-changer for Hyderabad FC today.

Hitesh Sharma - 6/10

It was an underwhelming performance from the young Indian midfielder. Hitesh often blows hot and cold, and today, he was cold for the most part.

Nikhil Poojary - 6/10

Poojary was routinely sucked into situations, which he should not have found himself in today. Learning positional discipline is something that will only come with time as he gains more minutes in the ISL this season.

Aridane Santana - 6/10

Santana could not impact the game the way he would have liked, with Mumbai City FC cutting off the supply line to the attack.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Amrinder did not have much to do in the game today. Like all good keepers, he came out on top when it mattered the most. Amrinder did just enough to put off Mohammad Yasir for what would have been a sure-shot equalizing header. He was composed for the rest of the match after that.

Amey Ranawade - 6/10

For someone who does not get much game time within the Mumbai City FC setup, Ranawade did well to fulfill his defensive duties on the flank.

Mourtada Fall - 8.5/10

Mourtada Fall did everything in his power to nullify every Hyderabad FC attack, which is reflected in his high rating. He was the difference between a point and three points for Mumbai City FC on the day.

Hernan Santana - 7/10

Defensively solid, Santana is fast becoming one of the first names on the Mumbai City FC team sheet. He also did well to initiate a lot of the attacks made by Mumbai City FC today.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 8/10

Perhaps this was the game in which Vignesh Dakshinamurthy introduced himself to Indian football. Although his first priority was maintaining a clean sheet, he had his moment with an outstanding opening goal for his team.

Rowllin Borges - 7/10

Borges was his usual dependable self, and played the pass to Adam le Fondre for Mumbai City FC's second goal.

Ahmed Jahouh - 6/10

Jahouh had an underwhelming performance by his lofty standards. That includes a couple of mis-passes in the first half.

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10

Every time Raynier Fernandes picked up the ball today, the good part about his performance was that he did not look to rush things. He patiently played it to the safest available option on the pitch. That is the mark of a player who is slowly evolving.

Cy Goddard - 6/10

Taken off shortly into the second half, Goddard still awaits his first significant contribution in a Mumbai City FC jersey. That moment will come soon, but today was not the day, as he mainly played as a feeder for Adam le Fondre.

Bipin Singh - 7/10

Bipin Singh is becoming one of the most consistent performers for Mumbai City FC, with his mazy runs on the flank and inch-perfect deliveries to the likes of Adam le Fondre. Today too, he gave the Hyderabad FC full-backs a hard time, and used his energy to completely exhaust them by the end of the game.

Adam le Fondre - 7/10

Le Fondre did what he does the best. He showed his magic with a shot that went past goalkeeper Subrata Paul to put Mumbai City FC two goals in front. Mumbai City FC would be praying that he remains fit for the entirety of the campaign.