Hyderabad FC 1-0 Odisha FC: Player Ratings as Nizams edge Juggernauts | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 1-0 at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday (November 5) to extend their unbeaten run in this season's ISL to five matches.

The Nizams took just eight minutes to open the scoring as Mohammad Yasir headed Halicharan Narzary's cross into the bottom corner. That was arguably the best chance of the game as both teams got just four combined shots on target throughout the contest.

The Juggernauts will be disappointed with their display as they largely struggled to disturb Hyderabad's defense. The hosts were comfortable victors, though the scoreline might suggest otherwise.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6.5/10

Kattimani commanded his box well and made an excellent save from Isak Ralte late in the game to collect yet another clean sheet.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

Mishra had his motor on throughout the game, running up and down the pitch while leaving an impact on both ends. He recorded six clearances and three interceptions, but also missed a big chance to double Hyderabad's lead, missing the ball entirely after it reeled into space in the box.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Chinglensana Singh looked very secure for much of the match but made one error late on, giving the ball away near his own area. However, the manner in which he recovered just seconds later to block Odisha's shot was more emblematic of his fantastic performance.

Odei Zabala - 8/10

Zabala was tested on multiple occasions by Pedro Martin in the second half, but came out with flying colors. He made a game-high seven clearances, one block and one interception, while completing six long-ball attempts in a superb display.

Nikhil Poojari - 7/10

Poojari also endured a solid outing for Hyderabad, much like his fellow defenders. The right-back charged forward with authority and also locked his flank up to keep Odisha at bay.

Hitesh Sharma - 6/10

Sharma was more convincing than he was to start the season, but still has work to do with respect to his passing and vision.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor dictated terms from midfield in another assured performance. He won 10 of his 11 duels, won three fouls and chipped in with two clearances and two interceptions as well.

Borja Gonzalez - 7/10

Gonzalez offered the Nizams a constant outlet both out wide and in attacking midfield. He helped create one superb chance that Narzary fired over and also had a shot sail wide of the post after some good interplay with Javier Siverio.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

Narzary got the assist for Hyderabad's goal, using his trickery to get past the defender before standing up a superb cross for Yasir. He missed a couple of chances to put his side further ahead, but was a constant threat to the visiting defense.

Javier Siverio - 6/10

Siverio showed off some flashy touches and was good with his passing, laying out one good chance for Gonzalez, but never really threatened Odisha's goal.

Mohammad Yasir - 7.5/10

Yasir opened the scoring for Hyderabad with a perfectly placed header in the eighth minute. He also laid out one key pass and found a teammate with five of his eight long-ball attempts to display his passing range in a bright display.

Substitutes

Bart Ogbeche - 6.5/10

Ogbeche replaced Siverio in the second half and forced a good save out of Amrinder Singh while also linking up well with Joel Chianese.

Joel Chianese - 6.5/10

Chianese came on for Gonzalez and made some good runs into open channels while also creating a goalscoring opportunity for Ogbeche.

Sahil Tavora - N/A

Tavora replaced Yasir in injury time and didn't get too many touches on the ball.

Aaren D'Silva - N/A

D'Silva came on in stoppage time and didn't have much time to impact the game.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh - 6/10

Amrinder Singh had only one big save to make in the entire game and was thoroughly beaten for Hyderabad's goal.

Sahil Panwar - 5.5/10

Panwar failed to track Yasir for the goal and also made another error in the second half close to his own box. His set-pieces also didn't cause the Nizams much problems.

Carlos Delgado - 6.5/10

Delgado looked the most solid out of Odisha's defenders, making five clearances and two interceptions while also completing 87% of his passes. However, he should've communicated better with others in his backline for Hyderabad's goal.

Osama Malik - 6.5/10

Malik put in yet another solid display at centre-back, keeping Siverio in check. He also helped create one of Odisha's best chances but could've been better with his passing overall.

Denechandra Meitei - 6/10

Meitei was turned inside out by Narzary for the only goal of the game, but recovered from that moment to put in a good performance. His crosses from the right also caused some problems for the Nizams' defense.

Thoiba Singh - 6/10

Thoiba Singh enjoyed a good first half, providing energy and tenacity on the left side of midfield and even laying out a key pass. However, his influence faded away a little after the break.

Saul Crespo - 6/10

Crespo was bright in moments, but Odisha needed more from him against the defending ISL champions. He completed just 69% of his passes and couldn't break through Hyderabad's midfield lines as much as he would've wanted to.

Raynier Fernandes - 5/10

Fernandes was sacrificed after just 18 minutes for Vanmalsawma in a tactical change for Odisha. He didn't get many touches during his time on the pitch.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6.5/10

Sekar was his side's biggest threat due to his pace. He got into some excellent positions, even scoring from an extremely narrow angle only to see the move called back for offside. The winger improved with Martin's arrival, registering a key pass and completing 83% of his passes in the game.

Diego Mauricio - 5/10

Mauricio endured a frustrating first half with little influence on the game before being substituted at the break.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga worked hard and got into some good positions while linking up well with Isaac Vanmalsawma. However, Hyderabad dealt well with him to limit his impact for large stretches.

Substitutes

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 7/10

Vanmalsawma replaced Fernandes early in the game and offered Odisha much more creativity. He linked up well with Mawihmingthanga, while also recording four successful duels and four tackles.

Pedro Martin - 7/10

Martin came on for Mauricio at half-time and instantly elevated Odisha's threat level going forward. He was always available for a pass in the final third, got one of their two shots on target and also laid out two key passes.

Paul Ramfangzauva - 6/10

Ramfangzauva replaced Vanmalsawma in the second half. He got just five touches on the ball and completed all three of his passes.

Isak Ralte - 6.5/10

As he has often done this season, Ralte added a burst of pace and energy to Odisha's attack after coming on for Mawihmingthanga. He forced Kattimani into a near-post save and was the ideal foil for Martin in their short time together on the pitch.

Narender Gehlot - 6/10

Gehlot joined proceedings late on purely for his long throw-ins, with some of those causing Hyderabad a few concerns.

