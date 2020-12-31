Hyderabad FC 1-2 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Gaurs get second consecutive win | ISL 2020-21

FC Goa staged a wonderful comeback to pick up a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 season of Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Aridane Santana (58') scored the opening goal of the match before Ishan Pandita (87') and Igor Angulo (90') scored for FC Goa to seal the three points.

Here are the Player Ratings of the match.

FC Goa Player Ratings

All of us tonight after the two late goals! 😂



Happy New Year in advance, Gaurs! 🧡

Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10

Hyderabad FC strikers pressed Nawaz to win the ball, but the youngster did well to not concede possession. He also produced some top-notch saves.

Seriton Fernandes - 7/10

Seriton performed his defensive duties to perfection and overlapped forward when the opportunities came.

James Donachie - 6/10

Donachie was tasked to mark Santana in the aerial duels. But, the Aussie couldn't do his job properly and Santana gave Hyderabad FC the lead.

Ivan Gonzalez - 7.5/10

Gonzalez covered up for his partner Donachie and also played key passes to his forward players to build up play from the back.

Lenny Rodrigues - 7/10

Lenny produced a good shift in the centre of the park by lunging in sliding tackles to win possession for FC Goa.

Edu Bedia - 7.5/10

Bedia lobbed a brilliantly taken free-kick for Ishan Pandita to head home the ball and score the equalizer.

Brandon Fernandes - 7.5/10

Brandon's cross in the 69th minute to Ortiz almost led to FC Goa equalizing as the ball flashed across the face of goal.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj - 6/10

Romario had an off-day by his standards as Hyderabad FC's left-back Akash Mishra blocked his crosses.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 8/10

Ortiz troubled Hyderabad FC with his cross-field diagonal passes, but FC Goa players lacked the final touch.

Igor Angulo - 8.5/10

Angulo scored his ninth goal of the season with a sublime strike past the Hyderabad FC goalkeeper to register the win for FC Goa.

Substitutes

Alberto Noguera - 7.5/10

Noguera played a brilliant through ball to Angulo, which the latter converted into a goal.

Aibanbha Dohling - 6.5/10

Dohling gave away possession cheaply to Hyderabad FC on a couple of occasions while trying to play out from the back.

Sanson Pereira - 7/10

Sanson was brought on so that FC Goa can attack more and the youngster didn't disappoint.

Princeton Rebello - 7/10

Princeton provided good screening in FC Goa's midfield.

Ishan Pandita - 8/10

Ishan Pandita scored the equalizer for FC Goa against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Pandita silenced his critics by scoring 20 seconds after coming on from the bench.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Football is sometimes cruel. Very well played but hard luck @hyderabadfc. What an entertaining display that silenced @FCGoa for the most part and so happy to see our young Indian players perform so well. Respect Mr.Manuel Marquez✊ — RamanVijayan (@vijayan04) December 30, 2020

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani got a hand on Angulo's shot, but couldn't parry it away properly as the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Asish Rai - 7/10

Asish crossed the ball from the right flank for Aridane to head home and score the opening goal of the contest for Hyderabad FC.

Odei Onaindia - 7.5/10

Odei guarded the defense with perfection, but gave too much space for Angulo to strike in the dying minutes of the match.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Chinglensana lunged in some good sliding tackles, but made some loose passes in the defensive third.

Akash Mishra - 8.5/10

Akash was like a rock in the left-back position for Hyderabad FC as he thwarted almost all of FC Goa's attacks.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 6.5/10

Souvik committed a lot of cheap fouls and even got a yellow card in the match.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Joao was guilty of conceding possession loosely on one occasion when FC Goa burst into an attack. Apart from that, he produced a fine defensive display.

Joel Chianese - 7.5/10

Joel pressed FC Goa's defense a lot while surging, which led to Hyderabad FC regaining possession.

Hitesh Sharma - 6.5/10

Hitesh played behind Santana but wasn't effective in his new position.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

Narzary's work-rate was commendable as he helped his defenders while dealing with crosses. He also contributed in the attack.

Aridane Santana - 8.5/10

Aridane Santana scored the opening goal for Hyderabad FC against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Santana led the high press against Nawaz and FC Goa defenders, and also scored the opening goal for Hyderabad FC, courtesy of his aerial dominance.

Substitutes

Mohamed Yasir - 7/10

Yasir chipped a wonderful pass towards Santana in the 71st minute which the latter scored, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Lluis Sastre - 7/10

Sastre's shot from inside the box in the 95th minute of the game hit the side-netting.

Fran Sandaza - 7/10

Sandaza struck a powerful shot in the 93rd minute, but FC Goa's goalkeeper Nawaz collected it safely.