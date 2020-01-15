Hyderabad FC 1-2 Odisha FC: 3 Reasons why OFC registered a comeback victory | ISL 2019-20

Odisha FC have entered a good run of form with this win helping them go level on points with ATK (Credits: ISL)

Odisha FC stretched their winning run to four consecutive matches by registering a 2-1 Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. Even though Marcelinho put Hyderabad FC ahead, two first-half goals from striker Aridane Santana proved to be enough for Odisha FC to take home all three points.

The game got off to a very quick start with Bobo's defence-splitting ball finding Nestor Gordillo on the right flank. Gordillo then delivered a dangerous cross which was met initially by Nikhil Poojary who fired a shot to only see Odisha FC custodian Francisco Dorronsoro getting low to come up with a save. But with Dorronsoro's save fortunately falling at the feet of Marcelinho, the hosts found themselves leading the game after just 39 seconds.

However, Hyderabad's defensive fragility saw them losing their lead in the 15th minute when some poor defending off a throw-in saw Aridane Santana coming up with the equaliser. The visitors further went on take the lead after debutant Dimple Bhagat swung his boot at Aridane Santana during stoppage time.

The referee deemed this as a penalty and Santana was never going to miss the opportunity to put his side ahead. This moment also saw the referee R Venkatesh handing out a second yellow card to Bhagat after the full-back was penalised for handling the ball during Odisha's first goal.

With a two-goal lead on their back, Odisha FC just decided to sit back and dictate the play to ensure Hyderabad FC were always on the back-foot.

Hyderabad FC did have some guilt-ridden chances in the final ten minutes of the game but with them spurning those opportunities, Odisha FC registered their fourth consecutive win. This win also saw the visitors move into the Top 4 with 21 points from 14 matches.

#3 Aridane Santana the team player comes to the forefront

Aridane Santana became the top-scorer in the ISL this season with nine goals from 13 matches

Right from the beginning of this season, Odisha FC have relied on Aridane Santana for their goals. While he has more than provided his share of goals, his work-rate and willingness to assist the defence has particularly stood out.

In this match against Hyderabad FC, Santana put in a clinical performance from all aspects of the game. After putting the ball in the back of the net after Hyderabad FC messed up a regulation throw-in from Shubham Sarangi, Santana doubled his goal tally for the night by slotting home a penalty after Hyderabad FC full-back Dimple Bhagat swung his boot at him.

Apart from these goals, Santana was always dropping deep to get balls from the midfield or getting in crucial blocks and clearances during set-pieces. This was also why Aridane Santana took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

#2 Hyderabad's individual mistakes and poor finishing

Bobo's saved penalty in the first half proved to be a turning point in this match

Hyderabad's poor defending and goal-keeping has been a theme this season and Wednesday's game against Odisha was no different. Both the goals that Odisha FC conceded came to fruition only due to defensive mistakes and not any individual brilliance.

The first goal that Odisha FC scored came off some chaotic defending from the duo of Matthew Kilgallon and Gurtej Singh during a normal long throw from Shubham Sarangi. After Kilgallon failed to judge the flight of the throw, Gurtej's inefficiency in clearing the ball let Aridane Santana score the first goal.

If this confused defending wasn't enough, Hyderabad FC piled more agony on themselves when Bobo failed to make use of a penalty in the 33rd minute. The game got scrappy after that until debutant Dimple Bhagat gave away a penalty during additional time in the first half.

This penalty was awarded by referee R Venkatesh after Bhagat made a high boot challenge on Aridane Santana while trying to clear a cross. This poor challenge not only earned him a second yellow and red card but also resulted in a penalty for Odisha FC.

In the second half, Hyderabad FC were reduced to mere spectators but they had plenty of chances in the last 5-10 minutes of the game. Substitute Giles Barnes' strong header was saved by the opposition goalkeeper while the prolific Bobo missed an open header minutes later.

Even before this Bobo had fired a header off target when another substitute in the form of Mohammad Yasir came up with a good cross from the left flank. In the end, it would be an understatement to say that these lapses came back to haunt Hyderabad FC in a big way.

#1 Odisha FC shut the shop in the second half stop Hyderabad FC

The game ebbed and flowed but Odisha FC managed to win the most important moments with team effort

With Odisha FC taking the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, manager Josep Gombau decided not to take any risks in the remaining 45 minutes to preserve the 2-1 scoreline.

After a frantic first few minutes when Aridane Santana and Vinit Rai came close to scoring Odisha's third goal, the visitors slowed down the game and just followed their usual tactic of keeping the ball with themselves to frustrate Hyderabad FC who were a man down.

This can be understood by looking at the possession stats which Odisha dominated by a 75-25 margin. Further, even when Giles Barnes came very close to scoring with a header, goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro was on top of his game just like he was during Bobo's penalty save.

Josep Gombau also got the opportunity to change his personnel by subbing in Martin Perez Guedes and Daniel Lalhimpuia for Xisco Hernandez and Vinit Rai respectively. This was perhaps forced as Vinit Rai will miss the next game due to suspension but it still needed the team to remain risk-free while trying to adapt to the new faces.

While they did cause trouble for themselves during the last 10-15 minutes, Hyderabad's wastefulness in front of goal ensured that the visitors went back with a win and three important points which took them into the top four spots.