Hyderabad FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player ratings as 10-man Hyderabad hold Mariners to a draw

Match 103 of the ongoing ISL season played between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan lived up to its hype, ending in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6/10

Kattimani has had better games in the past. The goals Hyderabad FC conceded could have been avoided had he been in a better position, particularly, the one scored by Manvir Singh.

Odei Onaindia - 6/10

While Onaindia put in a few solid blocks, his overall performance was unbecoming of a quality of defender that he is.

Chinglensana Singh - 5/10

Singh was sent off pretty early in the game for denying David Williams a clear goal-scoring opportunity. He would be happy that his team could salvage a draw from the game at the very least.

Akash Mishra - 6.5/10

A bright spark in what was otherwise an average defensive performance, Mishra gains extra marks for his marauding runs down the left flank which are now becoming a trademark.

Nikhil Poojary - 7/10

Excellent on the day, Nikhil Poojary put in a gargantuan shift for the duration of time he was on the pitch, and was one of the main reasons why Hyderabad continued to be in the game despite being a man down for majority of it.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor too deserves a lot of credit for the kind of defensive shift he put in midfield, preventing the ATK midfielders from stamping their authority on the match.

Lluis Sastre - 6.5/10

Sastre was definitely struggling towards the end of his time on the pitch, but that was because he had gone over and above his capacity to make sure that ATK Mohun Bagan did not find it easy to penetrate their box.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narazary worked hard for his team on the flank, and that is all one could have asked of him really, given that they were down to ten men for most of the match.

Liston Colaco - 5.5/10

Liston got quite a few opportunities to break the lines with his pace today, but he did not make the most of them.

Joel Chianese - 6/10

Chianese was subdued for large parts of the game, and most of the attacking impetus was coming from his strike partner Aridane Santana.

Aridane Santana - 6.5/10

Santana stepped up when it mattered the most and gave Hyderabad FC a 1-0 lead in the match, despite his shot not being hit with power.

Substitutes

Roland Alberg - 7/10

Alberg did not spend too much time on the pitch, but he had a telling impact on the match when he scored within minutes of coming on as a substitute.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharja - 5.5/10

Bhttacharja was poor today, and like Kattimani, had a part to play in both goals he conceded. The first one should have been a straightforward save - something that coach Antonio Lopez Habas made his feelings known about quite clearly on the touchline.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal came up with the all-important equalizer for his team in the dying moments of the game, and was one of the better defenders in his team on the day.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6.5/10

Jhingan left the field with an injury in the second half of the match, which eventually had a direct bearing on the game with Hyderabad scoring another goal after his departure.

Tiri - 6/10

Tiri had a couple of shaky moments, in particualar while going against Liston Colaco. But he rode those mini bumps to compose himself and manages to have a decent game.

Subhasish Bose - 5.5/10

Bose left his station at left-back a little too frequently for his manager's liking, as he could constantly be seen admonishing him on the sidelines.

Lenny Rodrigues - 5/10

It was not one of Rodrigues' best games for ATK Mohun Bagan, as he looked sluggish in possession and slow off the ball.

Carl McHugh - 5.5/10

What was said about Lenny can also be said about Carl McHugh, as the usually reliable midfielder made a couple of awful mistakes in the second half.

Javier Hernandez - 6/10

Hernandez was the pick of the midfielders on the day for ATK Mohun Bagan, and was the reason why the Mariners did not concede more goals.

Manvir Singh - 7/10

Another brilliant performance from Manvir Singh, who first equalized for the Mariners in the first half.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Roy Krishna demonstrated why he is one of the most lethal strikers in the ISL, with his constant running and pressing from the front.

David Williams - 6.5/10

Williams did well to break clear of Chinglensana Singh and invite the foul which led to Hyderabad FC being reduced to ten men. He could have done better with a couple of other chances that he got.