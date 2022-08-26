Hyderabad FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC: Player Ratings as Nizams seal comeback victory | 2022 Durand Cup

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to defeat 10-man Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in the 2022 Durand Cup on Friday (August 26).

The Marina Machans dominated the first half, forcing their opponents to rely on counter-attacks. Chennaiyin skipper Anirudh Thapa eventually gave his side the lead with an outside-of-the-boot flick after some excellent control inside the box.

Hyderabad boss Manolo Marquez responded by making a triple substitution at half-time and the Nizams benefitted from it. They improved in the second half and were handed an easy route back into the game when Fallou Diagne was dismissed for a goal-saving handball inside the box.

Joao Victor converted the ensuing penalty before Bartholomew Ogbeche, one of the three half-time substitutes, scored a brace to ensure a second win for Hyderabad. Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, are yet to win a match since defeating NorthEast United FC 2-1 back in January this year.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from this 2022 Durand Cup contest:

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 5.5/10

Kattimani was caught unawares of Thapa's goal and made one excellent save from Ajith Kumar's brilliant effort. However, he made quite a few errors and his handling looked shaky.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

Mishra seems to have picked up from where he left off last season. He bombed up and down the flank tirelessly, linking up well with Hyderabad's forwards. The left-back delivered a beautiful cross in the move that led to Diagne's dismissal.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Chinglensana Singh could've done better with Thapa's goal, but was decent otherwise. His job became much easier after Chennaiyin FC were reduced to 10 men.

Odei Zabala - 7/10

Zabala made some vital blocks and interceptions in both halves, and looked assured with his passing.

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 6/10

Tamang grew into the game in the second half, but his crossing was largely poor and Chennaiyin seemed to target his flank at times.

Mark Zothanpuia - 6/10

Zothanpuia was bright initially after kick-off and worked hard defensively. However, his impact waned and he was substituted at half-time.

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor was lucky to get away with a couple of fouls in dangerous areas in the first half. His brilliant crossfield switch led to the move that resulted in Diagne's hand-ball. He then expertly slotted in the penalty to bring Hyderabad level and help them control the game thereafter.

Sweden Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes was largely suffocated by Chennaiyin FC's midfield and struggled to impact the game before being taken off at half-time.

Halicharan Narzary - 5.5/10

Narzary sent in a couple of dangerous crosses but was largely anonymous, leading to Marquez substituting him after the first half.

Javier Siverio - 6/10

After a frustrating first half, Siverio's excellent header from Mishra's cross was headed goalwards before Diagne palmed it out. He improved significantly after Ogbeche came on and linked up well to help Hyderabad create some chances.

Mohammed Yasir - 7/10

Yasir was subdued in the first half, but whipped in a beautiful free-kick to assist Ogbeche's first goal to put the Nizams ahead. He improved thereafter with more space to operate in.

Substitutes

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 8/10

Ogbeche made an instant impact after coming on at half-time as Hyderabad ramped up the pressure. He scored with an instinctive header from Yasir's lateral free-kick before directing Lalchungunga Chhangte's well-hit cross past Debjit Majumder to seal the deal.

Nikhil Poojary - 6/10

Poojary found some space out wide but was marshaled well and his crosses lacked accuracy.

Sahil Tavora - 7/10

Tavora revitalized Hyderabad's midfield with some excellent link-up play and pressing.

Lalchungnunga Chhangte - 7/10

Chhangte caused Salam Ranjan Singh all kinds of problems in the second half and got the assist for Ogbeche's second goal with a fizzed-in cross.

Joel Chianese - 6/10

Chianese struggled to really impose himself on the match though he came within a toe's distance of scoring in the final 10 minutes.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder - 6/10

Majumder was solid in the first half and could've done nothing about the three goals in the second half. He looked nervy at times but came up with a couple of crucial saves once Chennaiyin FC went down to 10 men to keep the scoreline down.

Narayan Das - 6/10

Das put in a decent shift and could've ended up with an assist on another day. However, he seems better suited to a position in central defense than as a left-back. Hyderabad pounced on the space he left behind as the defender couldn't track back with pace.

Fallou Diagne - 4/10

Diagne enjoyed a solid first half and Chennaiyin FC needed him to be on the pitch to deal with Ogbeche. However, his dismissal following a Luis Suarez-like handball to stop Siverio's header left his side in the lurch and a man down with half an hour to go.

Gurmukh Singh - 6.5/10

Gurmukh Singh kept Hyderabad's attack on a leash in the first half. He exuded composure on the ball, was clinical with his tackles and used his physicality to good effect.

He should've marked Ogbeche from Yasir's free-kick in Diagne's absence but let the forward run past him, resulting in the Nigerian to make it 2-1.

Ninthoi Meetei - 5.5/10

Meetei had little impact in an advanced role for Chennaiyin FC and put in an underwhelming performance.

Sajal Bag - 6.5/10

Bag delivered a superb assist for Thapa with a ball over the top and looked confident in the first half, often turning defenders with ease. However, he was one of the many who struggled once Diagne was sent off as Hyderabad overloaded the midfield.

Julius Duker - 7/10

Duker dropped between the centre-backs to help Chennaiyin FC bring the ball forward. He slotted into central defense once Diagne received a red card and made some key clearances and tackles in and around the box.

Anirudh Thapa - 7/10

Thapa scored a stunning goal to put Chennaiyin FC ahead in the first half. If his touch to bring the ball down was exquisite, the finish with the outside of the boot was truly spectacular.

Once his team fell to 10 men, Thapa had to drop deeper and deeper and he still did a decent job, though his creativity took a major hit.

Ajith Kumar - 6.5/10

Kumar was excellent in the first half, bombing forward and aiding in Chennaiyin FC's attacks. However, he was caught out defensively in the second half, with Ogbeche easily climbing over him to head in Hyderabad's third goal.

The Chennai lad forced an excellent save from Kattimani in the dying embers of the match.

Petar Sliskovic - 6.5/10

Sliskovic linked up well with Thapa and Kumar in the first half but was starved of service for much of the second half. He returned to life in the final 15 minutes, combining with Kwame Karikari, and even hit the post with a superb effort in injury time.

Rahim Ali - 5.5/10

Ali struggled to connect with Sliskovic and his final product was sorely lacking.

Substitutes

Kwame Karikari - 6/10

Karikari hardly got the ball after coming on but grew into the game and linked up well with Sliskovic and Jobby Justin.

Salam Ranjan Singh - 4.5/10

Ranjan Singh simply couldn't handle Mishra and Chhangte, who ran rings around him.

Edwin Sydney - 5.5/10

Sydney didn't see much of the ball at all during his brief time on the pitch.

Jobby Justin - 6/10

Justin asked some questions of the Hyderabad defense and showed a fighting mentality by pushing Chennaiyin FC forward even while they were 3-1 down. However, his crosses into the box needed to be better.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury