Hyderabad FC 3-1 Rajasthan United FC: Player Ratings as Nizams pick up deserved win | 2022 Durand Cup

Hyderabad FC put in a professional display to defeat Rajasthan United FC 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Durand Cup on Monday (September 12).

The Nizams went in front after just six minutes as Bart Ogbeche headed home from Borja Gonzalez's cross. However, Martin Chaves hauled Rajasthan United back into the game, converting a penalty after Akash Mishra handled the ball in the box.

Mishra made up for his error right at the end of the first half, scoring with a stunning effort from outside the box. Substitute Halicharan Narzary then set up Javier Siverio midway through the second half to seal the deal for Hyderabad. It marked the end of Rajasthan United's exciting run at this year's Durand Cup.

Here are the player ratings for both teams from the contest:

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6.5/10

Kattimani committed a comical error to gift away an indirect free-kick, which was blocked off the line. He made up for it by making a stunning save in the second half to deny Amritpal Singh.

Akash Mishra - 6.5/10

It was a mixed bag for Mishra, who gave away the penalty for Rajasthan United's goal with an easily avoidable handball. He then went on to send the ball into the bottom corner on the other end to put Hyderabad in the lead once again. His performance was solid beyond that.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



drives one from outside the box at an angle and his shot is too good for the RUFC keeper.



A goal up just before the break...



[2-1] #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 🖤 46' GOLAZZZZOOOOO! @akashmishra_4 drives one from outside the box at an angle and his shot is too good for the RUFC keeper.A goal up just before the break...[2-1] #HFCRUFC 46' GOLAZZZZOOOOO! 🇮🇳@akashmishra_4 drives one from outside the box at an angle and his shot is too good for the RUFC keeper.A goal up just before the break... 💪[2-1] #HFCRUFC #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 https://t.co/hXwQUXSR7y

Nim Dorjee Tamang - 7/10

Tamang struggled at times against Chaves' trickery, but was composed otherwise in a solid display.

Odei Zabala - 6.5/10

Zabala was also involved in the indirect free-kick fiasco but did well after that to put in a decent performance alongside Tamang.

Abdul Rabeeh - 6/10

Rabeeh enjoyed plenty of space down the right in the first half but couldn't make the most of it due to his inconsistent final-third passes.

Lalchungnunga Chhangte - 5.5/10

Chhangte has impressed in this Durand Cup but struggled against Rajasthan United, delivering one wayward cross after another.

Borja Gonzalez - 7.5/10

Gonzalez delivered a glorious cross from the left to assist Ogbeche's opener. He pulled the strings from midfield and was at the heart of most of Hyderabad's forays forward.

Hitesh Sharma - 6.5/10

Sharma moved the ball around well and always provided a passing outlet, though nothing much came out of his forward passes.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10

Yasir's quick feet forced Rajasthan United to over-commit at times but they kept his overall impact to a minimum.

Bart Ogbeche - 7/10

Ogbeche scored with a thundering header six minutes into the match. While he didn't have many pops at goal beyond that, his link-up play was excellent once again.

Javier Siverio - 7/10

Siverio often made good runs into the box but wasn't found by his teammates. The first time a cross fell to him in the box, the striker slid in a finish into the roof of the net to seal the match for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



Narzary's first contribution after coming on is a peach of a cross for



Two up now



[3-1] #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 🖤 68' GOOOAAALLLLL!!!Narzary's first contribution after coming on is a peach of a cross for @JavierSiverio97 who slots it in from close range for his first Durand Cup goal...Two up now[3-1] #HFCRUFC 68' GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 🇪🇸Narzary's first contribution after coming on is a peach of a cross for @JavierSiverio97 who slots it in from close range for his first Durand Cup goal... 💪Two up now 😍[3-1] #HFCRUFC #IndianOilDurandCup #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 https://t.co/wy1nronUcY

Substitutes

Joao Victor - 7/10

Victor brought a sense of calm to Hyderabad's midfield and helped them see the game out.

Sweden Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes got into some good positions but his final ball didn't really trouble Rajasthan United.

Halicharan Narzary - 7.5/10

Barely seconds after coming on, Narzary set up Siverio with a glorious cross into the box. His direct runs at a tired opposition defense also caused problems.

Nikhil Poojary - 6/10

Poojary helped start a few moves from right-back but they didn't really amount to much.

Joel Chianese - 6/10

Chianese didn't get much time on the ball after replacing Siverio.

Rajasthan United FC

Vishal Joon - 6/10

Joon wasn't forced into too many saves by Hyderabad and was good with his feet, but was thoroughly beaten for all three goals.

Jagdeep Singh - 7/10

Jagdeep Singh was Rajasthan United's best defender, making numerous important tackles and blocks to keep Hyderabad at pay. He also took one dangerous shot that flew just wide and also helped his side piece together some good moves going forward.

Amritpal Singh - 6.5/10

Amritpal Singh struggled to deal with Siverio and Ogbeche initially but improved over the course of the match and almost scored in the second half.

Aidar Mambetaliev - 5/10

Mambetaliev let Ogbeche run in front of him with ease for the first goal and then completely lost Siverio for Hyderabad's third. While he did win some aerial duels, those two moments turned the tide in the Nizams' favor.

Hardik Bhatt - 5.5/10

Bhatt struggled to close down players on his flank, affording them way too much space to whip crosses into the box. He did a decent job going forward but was let down by his touch on a couple of occasions.

Lalliansanga Renthlei - 6/10

Renthlei played his part in Rajasthan United's strong first-half showing but was anonymous after the break.

Bektur Amangeldiev - 6.5/10

Amangeldiev worked hard in a box-to-box role, constantly bombing forward to join the attack and tracking back to defend. His shooting was a letdown but he more than made up for it by helping his team bring the ball out from defensive midfield.

F Lalremsanga - 5.5/10

Lalremsanga hardly had any impact on the game and was inconsistent with his passes.

Martin Chaves - 7.5/10

Chaves was Rajasthan United's star yet again. He scored from the penalty spot to bring his side level and made several runs and passes that caused problems for Hyderabad. The forward also hit the crossbar with a brilliant long-range attempt late in the contest.

Youssef Atriss - 5/10

Rajasthan needed way more than what they got from Atriss, who hardly got on the ball as Hyderabad kept him quiet with extreme ease.

William Pauliankhum - 5/10

Pauliankhum had no impact on the match whatsoever and was substituted at half-time.

Substitutes

Gyamar Nikum - 6/10

Hyderabad did well to cut all passing lanes between Chaves and Nikum, rendering the youngster unable to impact the game.

Chanso Horam - 6.5/10

Horam added some much-needed bite to Rajasthan United's midfield and also played some tidy passes from midfield. His impact waned once Hyderabad scored their third goal.

Sergio Barboza - 5.5/10

Barboza played some fantastic one-twos, one of which took him from his own box all the way to Hyderabad's penalty area. However, his decision-making in the final third was awry to say the least.

Ragav Gupta - 6/10

Gupta didn't get a chance to show his talents on the ball with his side chasing the game.

Vanlalzahawma - N/A

Vanlalzahawma barely got a touch on the ball after coming on with less than 10 minutes to go.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee