Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Manas Dubey joins I-League club TRAU FC on loan

A file photo of Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Manas Dubey during a training session.
Hari Kishore M
Modified Sep 22, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Manas Dubey has been loaned to I-League side Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club, better known as TRAU FC, on a season-long loan deal, the Indian Super League club announced on Tuesday. Manas Dubey will play for TRAU FC for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

TRAU FC, who are based out of Imphal in Manipur, made their I-League second division debut in 2017. TRAU FC was soon promoted to the I-League the following year after winning the second division title.

In the 2020–21 I-League season, which was TRAU FC's second I-League season, the club finished third with 26 points.

Bidyashagar Singh, with 12 goals in 15 matches, emerged as the top scorer and became the fourth Indian player to win the Golden Boot award.

Manas Dubey, the 19-year-old goalkeeper, has been a part of Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC since 2019. Dubey started as part of the reserve team before joining the first team under head coach Manolo Marquez last season.

The 6ft 5in tall goalkeeper, who trained under Hyderabad FC goalkeeping coach Marc Gamon, will look to continue his progress with the Manipur-based club.

Manas Dubey to bank on his wealth of experience

Although just 19 years old, Manas Dubey has a lot of experience playing in different leagues and under different head coaches. A tall and confident shot-stopper, Dubey plied his trade in the local leagues in Pune and Mumbai and was a starter in the U-18 Youth League at the start of his football career.

The 19-year-old joined Hyderabad FC from FC Pune City just last year and was part of the reserve side in the I-League second division last season.

Although Manas Dubey signed a contract with Hyderabad FC until the end of the 2022-23 season, he has been loaned to the I-League club just before the start of the new Indian Super League season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
