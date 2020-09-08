Hyderabad FC sign La Masia academy product Lluis Sastre

Hyderabad FC have announced the signing of FC Barcelona academy product Lluis Sastre ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League.

The Nizams signed the experienced Spanish midfielder to boost their midfield ranks after signing two foreign forwards and a foreign defender in the last week.

Last month, the Telangana-based club announced their new partnership with Borussia Dortmund, which will help them in youth development as well as in the transfer market. Shortly after that, they were dealt with a massive blow as newly recruited head coach Albert Roca was prised away by Ronald Koeman to help him in Barcelona.

Hyderabad FC recently announced their new coach Manuel Marquez and have since made quick moves in the transfer market, signing Brazilian winger Joao Victor, Australian forward Joel Chianese and promising defender Chinglensana Singh.

Coming through the ranks of La Masia, Lluis Sastre enjoyed a two-year stint with Barcelona B before joining Real Zaragoza. He then joined SD Huesca and spent four years at the club, during which he made more than 150 appearances.

The 34-year old midfielder joined Real Valladolid in 2012 and made 43 appearances for the club in La Liga. He spent three years with the side before moving to Leganes and helping them achieve promotion to the Spanish top flight. He then rejoined Huesca for a second spell before making an overseas move to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

After spending most of his career in Spain, Lluis Sastre is looking forward to his new venture in the Indian Super League. He said:

"I am very happy and excited to be able to play for Hyderabad FC in this season of the ISL. I have heard a lot of good things and I am already looking forward to starting training and meeting my teammates and the coach."

Lluis Sastre concluded:

"I come to HFC with the desire to contribute with my experience and hard work, and help the team and have a good season to achieve good things for all our fans.”

💬 Lluis Sastre: I come to Hyderabad with the desire to contribute with my experience and hard work, and help the team have a good season. #WelcomeSastre #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️https://t.co/ateLHrzsrH — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 8, 2020

The newly-appointed Marques was all praise for his newest recruit. He said:

"He’s [Lluis Sastre] a central midfielder with a lot of quality, and likes to arrive in the rival box too. Technically, he is a fantastic player and has played for FC Barcelona’s B team."

The 52-year old continued:

"He has always been an important player in all the teams that he has played for. We expect not just good football from Lluis, but experience and leadership will also be some of the things that he will bring to HFC."