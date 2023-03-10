Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: 3 Things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC drew ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 in the first leg of the second semi-final of the ISL 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC qualified for the semi-finals by finishing second in the league table.

ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the semi-finals having defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in a knockout tie after finishing third in the league table.

With the away goals rule being scrapped, the game had everything to play for both sides.

The match started with Hyderabad FC creating early chances and trying to score an early goal. Vishal Kaith made a brilliant save in the 11th minute from a Joel Chinese header.

Hyderabad FC kept more possession and created some good chances. Borja saw his effort go just wide in the 19th minute.

The Nizams had another good chance in the 35th minute but Odei Onaindia's acrobatic attempt from a handshaking distance went wide.

ATK Mohun Bagan had a golden opportunity to score the opening goal of the tie but Pritam Kotal's attempt at slotting the ball into an empty net was foiled by Borja.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half had more of the same as both sides defended well and tried to score the opening goal.

Yasir hit the outside of the post in the 55th minute with a vicious shot from outside the box.

Manvir Singh had a big chance to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 61st minute but the Punjabi forward chose the wrong option and opted to hit it himself rather than passing the ball to Hugo Boumous, who was open in the second post.

Both sides made some changes but failed to score.

The scoreboard at full-time read 0-0.

With this draw, neither team goes into the second leg with an advantage.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#1 Hyderabad FC failed to utilize their chances

Borja had a few chances to score today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC had a total of 12 shots during the game and had seven corners. They had more ball possession and created a lot more chances compared to their opponents.

The Nizams, though, lacked clinical finishing upfront and that hampered their chances of securing an advantage today.

Vishal Kaith's heroics also didn't help Hyderabad FC as they failed to beat the Mariners' goalkeeper.

If Hyderabad FC want to play the finals, they have to make use of the chances that come their way in the second leg.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan's defense looks solid at the back

ATK Mohun Bagan's defense was rock solid today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan looked solid defensively today. They kept a close watch on the Hyderabad FC attackers and also helped their side in attack. They had the second-best defense in the league during the league stages and today showcased how well-organised they are at the back. In total, they made eight interceptions today.

Asish Rai, Slavko, Pritam Kotal and Subhabish Bose were all in top form today.

Vishal Kaith also had a good game in goal and overall it was a strong defensive display that saw the Mariners escape the game with a draw.

#3 All to play for in the second leg

Both sides will want to settle the nerves and take control of the game in the second leg (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

As is the case with most semi-finals that are held over the course of two legs, this one too had its moments as a physical and cagey affair.

Neither side shyed away from showcasing their creativity in midfield. But when it came to committing bodies forward, both teams took a bit of a cautious approach. Neither side wanted to go into the second leg at a disadvantage. Both the goalkeepers had a good game today.

As things stand, the second leg will be an open battle with both sides starting equally. It will be a complete knockout tie.

Whichever side manages to keep their nerves and utilize their chances will play in the finals.

Poll : 0 votes