Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

Hyderabad FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final showdown. The match will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando's Mariners have been in top form thus far, having qualified for the playoffs in their second season as well. The Mariners will visit this game after a humbling 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC, in which they surrendered the League Winner's Shield to end their 15-match unbeaten streak.

With a fearsome squad behind him, Juan Ferrando will urge his players to forget about the result and focus on the forthcoming battle against HFC.

The Nizams have made the playoffs for the first time in the club's history. Manolo Marquez's men have been formidable opponents in recent games and will look to defeat the Mariners in their bid to reach the final. Their winning streak will also give them a lot of confidence heading into this game. Both teams will now be hoping to capture the ISL title to make up for their prior setbacks.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The two sides have been fierce rivals, and this matchup promises to be epic. The two teams have met four times in their history. Three of those games were tied, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning the most recent one 2-1.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial 𝗜𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆!



The st leg of our first ever



Get ready to be a part of our journey. Let's go HFC...



#HFCATKMB #ForTheCup #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 𝗜𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆!Thest leg of our first ever @IndSuperLeague semi-final is here and the boys are ready. Are you?Get ready to be a part of our journey. Let's go HFC... 😍 𝗜𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆!The 1⃣st leg of our first ever @IndSuperLeague semi-final is here and the boys are ready. Are you? Get ready to be a part of our journey. Let's go HFC... 💪#HFCATKMB #ForTheCup 🏆 #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/7UW7OgHZKd

Matches played: 4

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Draws: 3

Top scorers in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (8 goals in 17 games).

Hyderabad FC- Bartholomew Ogbeche (17 goals from 17 matches).

Clean sheets in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (5 clean sheets in 19 games).

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (3 clean sheets in 18 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB) - 55, Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 48

Most Passes: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 798, Joao Victor (HFC) - 732, Chinglensana Singh - 725.

Most Interceptions: Tiri (ATKMB) - 51, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 40, Akash Mishra - 44 (HFC)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh (ATKMB) - 69, Akash Mishra (HFC) - 88, Ashish Rai (HFC) - 75.

Edited by Diptanil Roy