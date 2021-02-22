Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Match 103 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Hyderabad FC square off against table toppers ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday.

Manuel Marquez & co. come into this game on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak.

A convincing 4-0 win against KBFC in the previous match has boosted Hyderabad FC’s confidence even more. Fran Sandaza scored twice, whereas Aridane Santana and Joao Victor too added their names to the scoresheet.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have won their last five games. A 3-1 win against SC East Bengal in their last match took them to the top of the table.

They also became only the second team to qualify for the playoffs of the ISL 2020-21 season with the win. Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Javier Hernandez scored in the derby win against SC East Bengal.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The two sides have competed thrice against each other in the ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan have won the contest once, whereas the other two matches have finished in draws.

The reverse ISL fixture in December 2020 was a very closely-fought encounter at the Fatorda Stadium. The match ended in a draw – the Mariners took the lead in the 54th minute before the Nizams equalized through a penalty in the 65th minute.

ATK Mohan Bagan – 1

Advertisement

Draws – 2

Hyderabad FC – 0

Top Goal Scorers this season

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana - 9

ATK Mohan Bagan: Roy Krishna -14

Clean Sheets this Season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani - 5, Subrata Paul - 2

ATK Mohan Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya – 10

More stats and numbers you need to know from ISL 2020/21

Most Saves

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani - 25

ATK Mohan Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja - 48

Most Passes

Hyderabad FC: Akash Mishra - 774

ATK Mohan Bagan: Lenny Rodrigues - 605

Most Interceptions

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai - 51

ATK Mohan Bagan: Pritam Kotal - 35

Most Tackles

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai - 75

ATK Mohan Bagan: Carl McHugh - 90

Most Touches

Hyderabad FC: Ashish Rai - 1161

ATK Mohan Bagan: Pritam Kotal - 900

Most Assists

Hyderabad FC: Roy Krishna - 4

ATK Mohan Bagan: Liston Colaco - 3