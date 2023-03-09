Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Defending ISL champions Hyderabad FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final tie at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

The Nizams weren't quite as relentless as Mumbai City FC but showed a lot of consistency throughout the 20 matches. They finished in second spot during the league stages, only four points behind the League Shield winners.

However, at the business end of the season, Hyderabad showed some signs of frailty, winning only two of their final five league-stage games.

ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have gained momentum at a critical point in the season. Three victories in a row, including a resounding triumph against Odisha FC in the playoff knockout match, will undoubtedly have boosted their morale.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The two sides have been fierce rivals and this matchup promises to be epic. The two teams have met six times in their history. Three of those games were tied, with Hyderabad FC doing a double over ATK Mohun Bagan in the league stage this season.

When the two sides met in the semi-finals last season, Hyderabad FC won with an aggregate score of 3-2 thanks to a 3-1 result at home in the first leg.

Matches played: 6

Hyderabad FC wins: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

HFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche (10), Javier Saverio (5).

ATKMB: Dimitrios Petratos (10), Hugo Boumous (5).

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

HFC: Gurmeet Singh (5), Laxmikant Kattimani (4).

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (10).

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Gurmeet Singh (31), Vishal Kaith (61).

Most passes: Odei Onaindia (598), Pritam Kotal (768).

Most tackles: Akash Mishra (29), Subhasish Bose (35).

Most touches: Akash Mishra (1124), Subhasish Bose (1375).

