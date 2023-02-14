Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 14, 2023

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan go head-to-head in another crucial battle for the playoff spots at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 14.

Neither side is in good form, with both of them picking up only one point from their last two games. While Hyderabad FC come from the back of a 3-1 defeat to Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan dropped points, drawing 0-0 against Jamshedpur FC.

While the Nizam's second-place finish is almost guaranteed, ATK Mohun Bagan are involved in the playoffs tussle with the other teams and will want to win here.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Federico Gallego, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23.

Date: February 14, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a closely contested game, with both sides admitting that this will be a tough one for them. Neither side has been in good rhythm coming into this contest and as a result, we should expect changes in their lineups, which makes it difficult to tie down the best performers.

Ashish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Dimitri Petratos, and Bartholomew Ogbeche are the only players I feel are must-haves for this match. Petratos, Ogbeche, and Yasir would be my preferred captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Carl McHugh, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Borja Herrera, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche. Vice-Captain: Dimitri Petratos.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Brendan Hamill, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Federico Gallego, Joel Chianese, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-Captain: Mohammad Yasir.

